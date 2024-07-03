Trending
Movies
July 3, 2024 / 1:51 PM

'LotR: The War of the Rohirrim' photo shows Hera ahorse

By Annie Martin
Gaia Wise voices Héra in "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim," an anime film set in the "Lord of the Rings" universe. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.
July 3 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is teasing the new film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

The studio shared a photo for the anime movie Wednesday featuring the character Héra, voiced by Gaia Wise.

The new image shows Hera, a princess and the daughter of Helm Hammerhand (Brian Cox), the King of Rohan, riding a white horse.

The War of the Rohirrim takes place in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings book series. The film is set 183 years before the movie trilogy and recounts the fate of Helm and his house.

"A sudden attack by Wulf (Luke Pasqualino), a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg -- a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm's Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction," an official synopsis reads.

The War of the Rohirrim is directed by Kenji Kamiyama, a Japanese filmmaker who co-directed Blade Runner: Black Lotus and worked on the Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex series. Peter Jackson, who directed the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, is an executive producer.

Lord of the Rings star Miranda Otto returns as Éowyn, the narrator of the new film. Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna and Janine Duvitski also have voice roles.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim opens in theaters Dec. 13.

