July 3, 2024 / 2:00 PM

'Afraid' trailer: John Cho contends with terrifying AI

By Annie Martin
John Cho stars in the new sci-fi horror film "Afraid." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | John Cho stars in the new sci-fi horror film "Afraid." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Afraid.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring John Cho (Star Trek reboot films) and Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts movies).

Afraid is a sci-fi horror film written and directed by Chris Weitz (About a Boy, The Twilight Saga: New Moon) and produced by Blumhouse (Insidious, The Purge, M3gan).

Cho and Waterston star as a couple whose family is selected "to test a revolutionary new home device: a digital family assistant called AIA."

"Taking smart home to the next level, once the unit and all its sensors and cameras are installed in their home, AIA seems able to do it all. She learns the family's behaviors and begins to anticipate their needs. And she can make sure nothing -- and no one -- gets in her family's way," an official synopsis reads.

Riki Lindhome, Havana Rose Liu and David Dastmalchian also star.

Afraid opens in theaters Aug. 30.

Other Blumhouse films in the works include Speak No Evil starring James McAvoy and a M3gan sequel.

