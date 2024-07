1 of 5 | Michael Keaton's "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is set to open the Venice Film Festival next month. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice -- the sequel to the classic 1988 supernatural comedy Beetlejuice -- has been selected to open next month's Venice Film Festival. "I'm very excited by this. It means a lot to me to have the world premiere of this film at the Venice Film Festival," director Tim Burton said in a statement Tuesday. Advertisement

The Michael Keaton-Winona Ryder-Jenn Ortega movie will screen out of competition at the high-profile Italian event on Aug. 28.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice marks the long-awaited return of one of the most iconic characters of Tim Burton's cinema, but also the happy confirmation of the extraordinary visionary talent and the masterly realization of one of the most fascinating auteurs of his time," said festival organizer Alberto Barbera.

It's showtime! #TimBurton's @Beetlejuice is the Opening Film, #OutOfCompetition, of the #BiennaleCinema2024 #Venezia81! On Wednesday 28 August, the Sala Grande at the Palazzo del Cinema will premiere "the long-awaited return of one of the most iconic characters" of the creative... pic.twitter.com/Va3RVxLQHc— La Biennale di Venezia (@la_Biennale) July 2, 2024

"The Venice Biennale is honored and proud to host the world premiere of a work that features a surprising swing of creative imagination and driving hallucinatory rhythm."

Also featuring Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe, the film is set to open in North America on Sept. 6.