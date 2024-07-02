Matt Damon, Ben Affleck film 'RIP' lands at Netflix

1 of 5 | Matt Damon (L) and Ben Affleck will reunite to star in the new film "RIP." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- RIP, a new film starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, has landed at Netflix. Netflix confirmed Tuesday that it acquired the rights to the upcoming thriller. Advertisement

RIP hails from writer and director Joe Carnahan, a filmmaker who previously collaborated with Affleck on Smokin' Aces. Carnahan also worked on The A-Team, Death Wish and Bad Boys for Life.

Deadline said rights to the film hit the market a couple weeks back.

Damon and Affleck will produce through their Artists Equity banner, which launched in November 2022.

The longtime friends and frequent collaborators previously worked together on Good Will Hunting, Chasing Amy, The Last Duel, Air and other films.

Damon will also star with Affleck's brother, Casey Affleck, in the new film The Instigators. The action comedy opens in select theaters Aug. 2 and premieres Aug. 9 on Apple TV+.