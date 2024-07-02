Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 2, 2024 / 2:33 PM

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck film 'RIP' lands at Netflix

By Annie Martin
Matt Damon (L) and Ben Affleck will reunite to star in the new film "RIP." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Matt Damon (L) and Ben Affleck will reunite to star in the new film "RIP." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- RIP, a new film starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, has landed at Netflix.

Netflix confirmed Tuesday that it acquired the rights to the upcoming thriller.

Advertisement

RIP hails from writer and director Joe Carnahan, a filmmaker who previously collaborated with Affleck on Smokin' Aces. Carnahan also worked on The A-Team, Death Wish and Bad Boys for Life.

Deadline said rights to the film hit the market a couple weeks back.

Damon and Affleck will produce through their Artists Equity banner, which launched in November 2022.

The longtime friends and frequent collaborators previously worked together on Good Will Hunting, Chasing Amy, The Last Duel, Air and other films.

Damon will also star with Affleck's brother, Casey Affleck, in the new film The Instigators. The action comedy opens in select theaters Aug. 2 and premieres Aug. 9 on Apple TV+.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Jackpot!' trailer: Awkwafina, John Cena team up in action comedy
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Jackpot!' trailer: Awkwafina, John Cena team up in action comedy
July 2 (UPI) -- "Jackpot!," a new film directed by Paul Feig and starring Awkwafina and John Cena, is coming to Prime Video.
'Emmanuelle' trailer: Noemie Merlant, Naomi Watts star in erotic drama
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Emmanuelle' trailer: Noemie Merlant, Naomi Watts star in erotic drama
July 2 (UPI) -- "Emmanuelle," a new film based on the Emmanuelle Arsan novel, will premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival.
'Beetlejuice' sequel to open Venice Film Festival
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Beetlejuice' sequel to open Venice Film Festival
July 2 (UPI) -- "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" -- the sequel to the classic 1988 supernatural comedy "Beetlejuice" -- has been selected to open next month's Venice Film Festival.
'MaXXXine' star Moses Sumney inspired by Donald Glover crossover
Movies // 9 hours ago
'MaXXXine' star Moses Sumney inspired by Donald Glover crossover
LOS ANGELES, July 2 (UPI) -- Musician Moses Sumney discusses his crossover into acting with a role in "MaXXXine," in theaters Friday, and the actor/musicians who inspire him.
'Trap' trailer: Josh Hartnett causes chaos in M. Night Shyamalan film
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Trap' trailer: Josh Hartnett causes chaos in M. Night Shyamalan film
July 1 (UPI) -- "Trap," a new thriller directed by M. Night Shyamalan and starring Josh Hartnett, opens in August.
Judy Greer directs rambunctious kids in 'Best Christmas Pageant Ever' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Judy Greer directs rambunctious kids in 'Best Christmas Pageant Ever' trailer
July 1 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released the first trailer for its upcoming film adaptation of Barbara Robinson's children's book, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever."
Tabloids landed Lara Flynn Boyle 'Mother Couch' role
Movies // 1 day ago
Tabloids landed Lara Flynn Boyle 'Mother Couch' role
LOS ANGELES, July 1 (UPI) -- Lara Flynn Boyle reveals that the writer/director of "Mother Couch," in theaters Friday, pictured her in her role because he read about her in the tabloids growing up.
'Inside Out 2' tops North American box office with $57.4M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Inside Out 2' tops North American box office with $57.4M
June 30 (UPI) -- Animated adventure, "Inside Out 2," is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $57.4 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Sigourney Weaver to receive Life Achievement Award at Venice Film Festival
Movies // 4 days ago
Sigourney Weaver to receive Life Achievement Award at Venice Film Festival
June 28 (UPI) -- "Alien," "Avatar" and "Ghostbusters" icon Sigourney Weaver is to receive the Golden Lion for Life Achievement at the Venice Film Festival this summer.
'My Penguin Friend' teases healing, love
Movies // 4 days ago
'My Penguin Friend' teases healing, love
June 27 (UPI) -- Roadside Attractions released a behind-the-scenes featurette about the upcoming movie, "My Penguin Friend," on Thursday. The film tells the true story of a bond between a Brazilian fisherman and a penguin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tabloids landed Lara Flynn Boyle 'Mother Couch' role
Tabloids landed Lara Flynn Boyle 'Mother Couch' role
The final season of 'Suits' is out on Netflix
The final season of 'Suits' is out on Netflix
Famous birthdays for July 2: Alex Morgan, Michelle Branch
Famous birthdays for July 2: Alex Morgan, Michelle Branch
Model Olivia Culpo marries 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Model Olivia Culpo marries 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Famous birthdays for June 30: Fantasia Barrino, David Alan Grier
Famous birthdays for June 30: Fantasia Barrino, David Alan Grier
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement