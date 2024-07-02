1 of 5 | Awkwafina (L) and John Cena star in the action comedy "Jackpot!" Photo courtesy of Prime Video

July 2 (UPI) -- Amazon is teasing the new film Jackpot! Prime Video shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Awkwafina and John Cena. Advertisement

Jackpot! is an action comedy directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, A Simple Favor).

The film takes place in 2030 and centers on a "Grand Lottery" in California where people can kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot.

"When Katie Kim (Awkwafina) moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy (Cena) who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Katie and Noel team up against hordes of jackpot hunters and Noel's rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu).

Machine Gun Kelly and Seann William Scott also have roles.

Jackpot! premieres Aug. 15 on Prime Video.

Amazon is holding a real-life jackpot sweepstakes to promote the film.