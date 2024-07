1 of 5 | Noémie Merlant plays the lead role in the new film "Emmanuelle." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Pathé is giving a glimpse of the new film Emmanuelle. The company shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Noémie Merlant (Portrait of a Woman on Fire), Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans) and Will Sharpe (The White Lotus Season 2). Advertisement

Emmanuelle is an erotic drama based on the Emmanuelle Arsan novel.

The film follows Emmanuelle (Merlant), a woman who travels to Hong Kong for a business trip. She explores her sexual desires during her time at a luxury hotel in the region.

Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things), Chacha Huang and Anthony Wong also star.

Emmanuelle will have its world premiere Sept. 20 at the San Sebastián International Film Festival. The film is co-written and directed by Audrey Diwan (Happening).

Arsan's novel was previously adapted as a 1974 film starring Sylvia Kristel.