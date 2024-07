1 of 4 | Judy Greer is set to play the director of a high-profile children's holiday play in the comedy film, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released the first trailer for its upcoming film adaptation of Barbara Robinson's 1972 children's book, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, on Monday. Starring Judy Greer, Pete Holmes, Elizabeth Tabish and Lauren Graham, the holiday film will open in theaters on Nov. 8. Advertisement

"It centers on the Herdmans -- absolutely the worst kids in the history of the world," a synopsis said.

"They're taking over their local church pageant -- and they just might unwittingly teach a shocked community the true meaning of Christmas."

Dallas Jenkins directed the family comedy from a script he wrote with Darin McDaniel, Platte Clark and Ryan Swanson.

The book was previously adapted as an ABC TV movie, starring Loretta Swit and Fairuza Balk.