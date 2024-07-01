Trending
July 1, 2024

'Trap' trailer: Josh Hartnett causes chaos in M. Night Shyamalan film

By Annie Martin
Josh Hartnett stars in the new thriller "Trap." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Josh Hartnett stars in the new thriller "Trap." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

July 1 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Trap.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Josh Hartnett.

Trap is a thriller written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Signs).

The film revolves around a father (Hartnett) and teen daughter (Ariel Donoghue) who attend the concert of pop star Lady Raven (Saleka Shyamalan), "where they realize they're at the center of a dark and sinister event."

A previous trailer showed Hartnett's character, Cooper, learn police are using the concert to try and trap the serial killer known as "The Butcher." Unbeknownst to them, Cooper is the killer and is holding another victim hostage.

The new trailer shows Cooper (Hartnett) lose control and cause chaos at the concert.

Hayley Mills, Marnie McPhail and Vanessa Smythe also star.

Trap opens in theaters Aug. 9. The movie features the song "Release," which Saleka Shyamalan released in June as her character in the film, Lady Raven.

Saleka Shyamalan is one of Shyamalan's three daughters with his wife, Bhavna Vaswani. He also collaborated with his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan on her directorial debut, The Watchers, which opened in theaters in June.

