June 30 (UPI) -- Animated adventure, Inside Out 2, is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $57.4 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is A Quiet Place: Day One with $53 million, followed by Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 1 at No. 3 with $11 million, Bad Boys: Ride or Die at No. 4 with Kalki 2898 AD at No. 5 with $5.5 million. Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are The Bikeriders at No. 6 with $3.3 million, The Garfield Movie at No. 7 with $2 million, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at No. 8 with $1.7 million, Jatt & Juliet 3 at No. 9 with $1.52 million and Kinds of Kindness at No. 10 with $1.5 million.