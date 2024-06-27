Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 27, 2024 / 5:30 AM

'A Sacrifice' reminded Sadie Sink, Eric Bana of real-life sacrifices

By Fred Topel
Sadie Sink stars in "A Sacrifice." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Sadie Sink stars in "A Sacrifice." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, June 27 (UPI) -- Stars Sadie Sink and Eric Bana said their new movie, A Sacrifice, in theaters Friday, reminded them of the real-life sacrifices they've each made. The thriller is about an American father and daughter who become ensnared by a cult in Berlin.

Bana, 55, plays psychologist Ben, who has authored books about cults, and Sink, 22, plays his daughter, Mazzy. Sink said any achievement requires some sacrifice.

Advertisement

"I think the greater something is, the more impactful it is, the more sacrifices have to be made for it," Sink told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "Especially right now, we all want to feel like we're a part of something."

The cult in the film demands sacrifices that could be their members' very lives. But the cult promises that by contributing, they will be part of the greater good enabling a select few to survive through planetary collapse.

Advertisement

"With an issue so large, we can feel pretty helpless and small so we rely on these kind of charismatic leaders," Sink said. "It's a very malicious angle that this particular cult in this film takes."

Though the cult in A Sacrifice takes its mission to horrific extremes that will not be spoiled, Sink said her sacrifices include the ones she and her family have made for her career. Sink began acting regularly at age 11.

"For every good thing comes a little thing you have to maybe give up," Sink said. "Every day you encounter that."

Sink said she would change nothing about her career but realizes that she traded a traditional childhood to be on sets and go on auditions. Sadie said her parents sacrificed to accommodate that schedule, too.

"It's a huge sacrifice we make but one that is well worth it," Sink said.

Bana said he related to the sacrifices Ben makes to be a father. Even though he is divorced, Ben balances his job with giving Mazzy a home in Berlin.

"Whether it be work or parenthood or friendships, anything truly worthwhile takes a little bit of a sacrifice," Bana said, adding that a relationship "takes a little bit of giving something of yourself to the other side in order to be a part of something."

Advertisement

In Berlin, Ben meets Nina (Sylvia Hoeks), a woman who preys upon Ben's willingness to sacrifice for a relationship. Bana said Nina appeals to Ben's ego by showing interest in his work as an author.

"In a way, she kind of starts to become his cult leader in some ways and makes him question things," Bana said. "Nina is Ben's blind spot and makes him vulnerable to the thing that he's supposedly an expert on."

Mazzy is open to meeting new people her own age in Berlin. Sink said she also related to Mazzy discovering a group who seem to share values.

"I think she still wants to claim her own identity," Sink. "So she really opens herself up to new experiences especially in a city like Berlin."

Bana said he was especially sensitive to young people of Sink's generation seeking community. Having spent many formative years in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bana said, bad actors can prey upon their vulnerabilities.

"We all have an innate desire to be loved and to feel part of something," Bana said. "So how do we find that? Where does that take us?"

Advertisement

In A Sacrifice, it takes Ben and Mazzy to frightening places. It took Sink to a water tank for several scenes in which Mazzy is underwater.

Mazzy's exploration of the cult involves submerging, bringing back memories of an earlier near-drowning. Sink said she learned scuba breathing with the film's stunt coordinator so she could remain submerged for multiple takes.

"That's a very interesting sensation to be down there and be getting your oxygen while you're several feet underwater," Sink said. "By the end of the day, I think I got the hang of it."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kevin Costner: 'Horizon' settlers saw America as Garden of Eden
Movies // 1 hour ago
Kevin Costner: 'Horizon' settlers saw America as Garden of Eden
NEW YORK, June 27 (UPI) -- Writer, director, producer and actor Kevin Costner says "Horizon: An American Saga" aspires to tell a story so big it needs four movies and nearly 12 hours to cover it all.
'Downton Abbey 3' to open in September 2025
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Downton Abbey 3' to open in September 2025
June 26 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey 3" is in production and will open in theaters in September 2025.
'Caligula: The Ultimate Cut' coming to DVD September, VOD October
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Caligula: The Ultimate Cut' coming to DVD September, VOD October
June 26 (UPI) -- Distributor Unobstructed View announced Wednesday that "Caligula: The Ultimate Cut" will come to DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD Sept. 17 with a VOD release following on Oct. 18.
'Here' trailer features de-aged Tom Hanks, Robin Wright
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Here' trailer features de-aged Tom Hanks, Robin Wright
June 26 (UPI) -- "Here," a new film directed by Robert Zemeckis and based on the Richard McGuire graphic novel, opens in November.
'Red One' trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans headline holiday film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Red One' trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans headline holiday film
June 25 (UPI) -- "Red One," a Christmas action movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans and Lucy Liu, opens in November.
'Heretic' trailer: Hugh Grant tests faith in new horror film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Heretic' trailer: Hugh Grant tests faith in new horror film
June 25 (UPI) -- "Heretic," a new horror film starring Hugh Grant, Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher, opens in November.
'Fancy Dance:' Isabel Deroy-Olson proud to be part of new wave of Native storytelling
Movies // 1 day ago
'Fancy Dance:' Isabel Deroy-Olson proud to be part of new wave of Native storytelling
NEW YORK, June 25 (UPI) -- "Fancy Dance" star Isabel Deroy-Olson, who is Tr'ondek Hwech'in First Nation/Anishinaabe, told UPI she is excited to finally see Indigenous artists and stories getting the attention they deserve from Hollywood.
Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis begin filming 'Freaky Friday' sequel
Movies // 2 days ago
Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis begin filming 'Freaky Friday' sequel
June 24 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Studios on Monday announced the start of production on a sequel to 2003's "Freaky Friday." Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan and other original cast members return.
'Inside Out 2' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend with $100M
Movies // 3 days ago
'Inside Out 2' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend with $100M
June 23 (UPI) -- "Inside Out 2" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $100 million receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.
Movie review: 'Horizon' a captivating Kevin Costner epic
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Horizon' a captivating Kevin Costner epic
LOS ANGELES, June 23 (UPI) -- "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1," in theaters Friday, shows Kevin Costner knows how to tell epic stories and sets the stage for a must see "Chapter 2."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google celebrates Doodle for Google U.S. winner Maisie Derlega
Google celebrates Doodle for Google U.S. winner Maisie Derlega
Joel Edgerton: 'Dark Matter' questions who we are, how we got here
Joel Edgerton: 'Dark Matter' questions who we are, how we got here
'Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World' introduces Season 2 queens
'Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World' introduces Season 2 queens
Famous birthdays for June 26: Aubrey Plaza, Derek Jeter
Famous birthdays for June 26: Aubrey Plaza, Derek Jeter
'Downton Abbey 3' to open in September 2025
'Downton Abbey 3' to open in September 2025
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement