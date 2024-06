1 of 5 | A Brazilian fisherman (Jean Reno) befriends a penguin in "My Penguin Friend." Photo courtesy of Roadside Attractions

June 27 (UPI) -- Roadside Attractions released a 3-minute, behind-the-scenes featurette for My Penguin Friend on Thursday. The film opens in theaters Aug. 16. The film tells the true story of Joao (Jean Reno), a Brazilian fisherman who rescues a penguin covered in oil. The penguin then visits Joao every year afterward. Advertisement

Joao is grieving an unspecified loss, and Reno says the film shows how interconnected all species are.

"You talk about the relationship with mankind and animals," Reno said, adding that the film's message speaks to "how you try to preserve our planet through that story."

Adriana Barraza co-stars with Reno. Barraza said the cast and crew spoke about the film's themes while making it.

"We will talk not only about Mother Nature," Barraza said. "We will talk about [themes like] be careful with your heart, with your relationships, with your family."

David Schurmann, who directed My Penguin Friend in Brazil and Argentina, said the animal story has a lot to say about humanity.

"A little penguin actually shows us how to become more human," Schuman said.