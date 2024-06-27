'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' coming July 4 to Max

1 of 5 | Rebecca Hall stars in "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," a new film coming to Max in July. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a live-action monster film starring Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen.

The movie is a sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) and the fifth film in Legendary and Warner Bros.' Monsterverse, a fictional universe featuring Godzilla, King Kong and other Toho Co. characters.

The New Empire "follows Kong's journey to find his family through an undiscovered layer of Hollow Earth -- and what he uncovers inadvertently brings forth the most dangerous threat to mankind yet... one that can only be countered (and possibly countered) by the combined forces of Kong and Godzilla, now evolved like never before," an official synopsis reads.

The film originally opened in theaters in March and topped the North American box office two weekends in a row.

Rise together. #GodzillaxKong: The New Empire begins streaming July 4 exclusively on Max. #MaxGetsMovies pic.twitter.com/uJHqaITfXP— Max (@StreamOnMax) June 27, 2024

Max will also release a version of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire featuring American Sign Language interpretation performed by Otis Jones of Deaf West Theatre. The ASL version will also start streaming July 4.