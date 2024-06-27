Trending
'Flight Risk' trailer: Mel Gibson directs Mark Wahlberg in new thriller

By Annie Martin
Mark Wahlberg plays Daryl in the new film "Flight Risk." Photo courtesy of Lionsgate
June 27 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is teasing the new film Flight Risk.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Dockery.

Flight Risk is a suspense thriller written by Jared Rosenberg and directed by Mel Gibson.

Wahlberg plays Daryl, a pilot transporting Madolyn (Dockery), an Air Marshal accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial.

"As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Dockery and Wahlberg clash at high altitudes after Wahlberg's character attempts to take Dockery's hostage mid-flight.

Flight Risk opens in theaters Oct. 18.

The film marks Gibson's first project as a director since 2016's Hacksaw Ridge. Gibson also directed Braveheart, The Passion of the Christ and Apocalypto.

