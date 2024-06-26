Trending
June 26, 2024 / 3:26 PM

'Downton Abbey 3' to open in September 2025

By Annie Martin
Hugh Bonneville will reprise Lord Grantham in "Downton Abbey 3." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
June 26 (UPI) -- Focus Features has announced a fall 2025 release date for Downton Abbey 3.

The studio said Wednesday that the film will open in theaters Sept. 25, 2025.

Downton Abbey 3 is the third film in the Downton Abbey franchise, following Downton Abbey (2019) and Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022). The original TV series had a six-season run on ITV from 2010 to 2015.

Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nichol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, Douglas Reith and Dominic West return to star in the new sequel.

New cast members include Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan.

Downton Abbey 3 is written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. The film is currently in production in Britain.

Focus Features and Carnival Films confirmed plans for Downton Abbey 3 in May.

The franchise follows the Crawleys, an aristocratic British family, and their servants in the early 20th century.

