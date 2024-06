1 of 6 | Malcolm McDowell stars in "Caligula." Photo courtesy of Unobstructed View

June 26 (UPI) -- Unobstructed View announced Wednesday that it will release Caligula: The Ultimate Cut on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD Sept. 17. The new edition will be available on video-on-demand platforms Oct. 18. Caligula: The Ultimate Cut premiered at Cannes in 2023. UPI reviewed the new cut out of Beyond Fest. Advertisement

UPI's review praised the now three-hour version for its focus on the story of Roman Emperor Caligula (Malcolm McDowell), while retaining all the debauchery for which his empire was known.

Produced by Penthouse editor Bob Guccione, the theatrical release in 1980 was taken away from director Tinto Brass. Guccione edited in hardcore X-rated footage to the film's orgy scenes.

With those graphic shots removed, Caligula has no shortage of nudity, sexual situations and violence. Editor Aaron Shaps obtained the raw footage from the original film shoot and reassembled the film, using none of the same takes that were included in 1980.

Unobstructed View is based in Canada and obtained North American disc rights per a new press release. In addition to McDowell, Caligula also stars Helen Mirren, John Gielgud and Peter O'Toole.

Advertisement

Drafthouse Films will release Caligula: The Ultimate Cut in theaters Aug. 16.