Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 25, 2024 / 10:54 AM

'Fancy Dance:' Isabel Deroy-Olson proud to be part of new wave of Native storytelling

"There's so much room in the industry for us," the 19-year-old actress told UPI.

By Karen Butler
Isabel Deroy-Olson (L) and Lily Gladstone star in the new film "Fancy Dance." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 4 | Isabel Deroy-Olson (L) and Lily Gladstone star in the new film "Fancy Dance." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

NEW YORK, June 25 (UPI) -- Fancy Dance star Isabel Deroy-Olson, who is Tr'ondek Hwech'in First Nation/Anishinaabe, says she is excited to finally see Indigenous artists and stories getting the attention they deserve from Hollywood.

"What really drew me to this film, in particular, is the reality of it," Deroy-Olson, 19, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

"Getting to portray Indigenous characters in such a nuanced way is so important because, for so long, we've just been caricatures," said the Three Pines and Under the Bridge actress.

"I didn't grow up with representation, so getting to be representation for my younger cousins and my younger sibling, and them looking at the screen and seeing me and seeing themselves, is really important."

Advertisement

Deroy-Olson said that, outside of the 1998 live-action movie, Smoke Signals, and the 2002 animated adventure, Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, she didn't see many examples of the Native American perspective as a kid.

But she loves how the recent arrival of TV shows like Reservation Dogs, Dark Winds, Rutherford Falls, 1883, 1923, Yellowstone and Echo is changing how Indigenous cultures and issues are portrayed.

"This new wave of really, really talented, Indigenous media makers is just paving the way for so many Indigenous creatives. It is really amazing and I'm really grateful that I get to be a part of it because there's so much room in the industry for us," she said.

"It's just about getting there and we're really working at it and I think we're doing a great job."

Premiering Friday on Apple TV+, Fancy Dance is a contemporary film from writer-director Erica Tremblay.

It follows 13-year-old Roki (Deroy-Olson), who lives with her loving drug-dealer auntie, Jax (Lily Gladstone), on Oklahoma's Seneca-Cayuga reservation after her mother Wadatawi disappears just before a big annual powwow.

When Jax loses custody of Roki to her White grandfather, Frank (Shea Whigham), the aunt and niece "borrow" his car to look for Wadataw themselves because jurisdictional red tape, lack of resources and doubts about the woman's reliability mean the authorities aren't as concerned about her whereabouts as her family is.

Advertisement

Deroy-Olson was 17 when she filmed her performance as Roki.

"But I was so grateful that I got to play younger because it's so fun," the actress said.

"She's so full of light and full of hope. She's really a breath of fresh air. She's very quiet, and I'm very drawn to characters like that, who are very few in words, but you just know what they're thinking."

Roki might not say much, but she is always watching and learning from those around her.

This also isn't the first time Wadatawi has left home without telling her family where she is going and, although Roki knows her auntie and her community will look out for her, she senses something is different about this absence.

"We really get to see her coming of age," Deroy-Olson said.

"She's very intuitive and she notices how Jax reacts to things, and I wouldn't say she's in denial throughout the film, but I think she definitely knows [her mother's fate], but she's holding onto that hope."

The actress said she and Gladstone -- who was Oscar-nominated last year for her work in Killers of the Flower Moon -- didn't have a chemistry read before landing their roles in Fancy Dance.

Advertisement

"Erica just knew immediately. She was like, 'That's our Roki and you guys look pretty similar,' and we are very similar in a lot of ways and, so, we got to the production office and that's how we met," Deroy-Olson recalled.

"It was this immediate bond that we had," she added. "It was really cool because we just got along instantly and people have said that Jax and Roki's relationship feels so lived in, and that's because it is. Lily and I have so much love for each other."

After their experience on Fancy Dance, Gladstone suggested Deroy-Olson play a younger version of her character Cam in the Hulu true-crime drama, Under the Bridge.

"Immediately, I was just cast," Deroy-Olson said about her role in the miniseries.

"I didn't even have to audition for the role, which was so lovely and I was so grateful because it's such a well-done show and a well-rounded show and I'm really proud to be a part of it."

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Heretic' trailer: Hugh Grant tests faith in new horror film
Movies // 16 minutes ago
'Heretic' trailer: Hugh Grant tests faith in new horror film
June 25 (UPI) -- "Heretic," a new horror film starring Hugh Grant, Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher, opens in November.
Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis begin filming 'Freaky Friday' sequel
Movies // 22 hours ago
Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis begin filming 'Freaky Friday' sequel
June 24 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Studios on Monday announced the start of production on a sequel to 2003's "Freaky Friday." Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan and other original cast members return.
'Inside Out 2' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend with $100M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Inside Out 2' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend with $100M
June 23 (UPI) -- "Inside Out 2" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $100 million receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.
Movie review: 'Horizon' a captivating Kevin Costner epic
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Horizon' a captivating Kevin Costner epic
LOS ANGELES, June 23 (UPI) -- "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1," in theaters Friday, shows Kevin Costner knows how to tell epic stories and sets the stage for a must see "Chapter 2."
Anthony Michael Hall pleased to play 'slimy' senator in 'Trigger Warning'
Movies // 3 days ago
Anthony Michael Hall pleased to play 'slimy' senator in 'Trigger Warning'
NEW YORK, June 21 (UPI) -- Anthony Michael Hall told UPI he wanted to star in the new revenge thriller, "Trigger Warning," because the female-led cast and crew meant "really cool women leading the charge."
'The Front Room' trailer: Brandy takes on evil mother-in-law
Movies // 4 days ago
'The Front Room' trailer: Brandy takes on evil mother-in-law
June 20 (UPI) -- "The Front Room," a new horror film starring Brandy and Kathryn Hunter, opens in September.
Scarlett Johansson helps fake landmark space event in 'Fly Me to the Moon' trailer
Movies // 5 days ago
Scarlett Johansson helps fake landmark space event in 'Fly Me to the Moon' trailer
June 20 (UPI) -- Marvel icon Scarlett Johansson and "Magic Mike" actor Channing Tatum can now be seen in a 90-second trailer for the 1960s NASA dramedy film, "Fly Me to the Moon."
'Exorcism' cast, filmmakers emphasized LGBTQ themes
Movies // 5 days ago
'Exorcism' cast, filmmakers emphasized LGBTQ themes
LOS ANGELES, June 20 (UPI) -- "The Exorcism" stars Ryan Simpkins and David Hyde Pierce, director Joshua Miller and co-writer M.A. Fortin discussed the themes of the film, in theaters Friday.
'Bikeriders' star Austin Butler: Everyone feels need to belong
Movies // 5 days ago
'Bikeriders' star Austin Butler: Everyone feels need to belong
NEW YORK, June 20 (UPI) -- Austin Butler told UPI he thinks audiences will relate to his outlaw motorcycle gang movie, "Bikeriders," because it is, at heart, the story of people looking for a sense of community.
Lil Nas X to release 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' theme song
Movies // 6 days ago
Lil Nas X to release 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' theme song
June 18 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X will perform the song "HERE WE GO!" for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F." The song is out June 28 ahead of the film's July 3 premiere on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'General Hospital,' Hallmark movie alum Ryan Paevey stepping away from acting
'General Hospital,' Hallmark movie alum Ryan Paevey stepping away from acting
Movie review: 'Horizon' a captivating Kevin Costner epic
Movie review: 'Horizon' a captivating Kevin Costner epic
Famous birthdays for June 25: Sonia Sotomayor, McKenna Grace
Famous birthdays for June 25: Sonia Sotomayor, McKenna Grace
Famous birthdays for June 24: Erin Moriarty, Curt Smith
Famous birthdays for June 24: Erin Moriarty, Curt Smith
Clue: Former game show host honored with Forever Stamp
Clue: Former game show host honored with Forever Stamp
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement