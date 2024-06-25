1 of 5 | Dwayne Johnson (L) and Chris Evans star in the Christmas action movie "Red One." Photo by Karen Neal/Amazon MGM Studios

June 25 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios is teasing the new holiday film Red One. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. Advertisement

Red One is a star-studded Christmas action film starring Johnson as the North Pole's head of security. The character teams up with the world's most infamous bounty hunter (Evans) to save Christmas after Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) is kidnapped.

Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju and Bonnie Hunt also star.

Red One is written by Chris Morgan, a writer for the Fast & Furious franchise, and directed by Jake Kasdan (Bad Teacher, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle).

The film opens in theaters Nov. 15.