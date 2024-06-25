1 of 5 | Hugh Grant plays a horror villain in the new film "Heretic." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- A24 is teasing the new film Heretic. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Hugh Grant, Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher. Advertisement

Heretic is written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the co-writers of A Quiet Place.

Grant plays Mr. Reed, a man who takes two young Mormon missionaries (East, Thatcher) hostage in his home and tests their faith with a twisted game.

"Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed, becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse," an official synopsis reads.

Heretic opens in theaters Nov. 15.

Question everything. HERETIC trailer drops tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/zHqpRrIDud— A24 (@A24) June 24, 2024

Grant most recently starred in the film Wonka. East is known for playing Val Wishart in Liv and Maddie Season 4, while Thatcher portrays young Nat on Yellowjackets.