June 24 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Studios on Monday announced the start of production on a sequel to 2003's Freaky Friday. A photo shows stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan sitting outside their trailers. Disney also released a video on their TikTok feed. Curtis and Lohan played mother and daughter, who switched places in the 2003 film. Advertisement

Freaky Friday was based on the book by Mary Rodgers book. A 1976 film adaptation starred Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster.

According to the synopsis, Lohan's character now has a daughter and is about to have a stepdaughter by marriage. The synopsis hints that "lightning might indeed strike twice."

Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao reprise their roles. Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan join the cast. Nisha Ganatra directs.

Lohan has been making a comeback in movies with the two Netflix films, Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish.

The Freaky Friday sequel will be in theaters next year.