Maya Hawke's "Inside Out 2" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- The animated family flick, Inside Out 2, is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $100 million receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced. It earned $155 million when it premiered last weekend, making it the biggest opening of the year so far. Advertisement

Coming in at No. 2 is Bad Boys: Ride or Die with $18.8 million, followed by The Bikeriders at No. 3 with $10 million, The Garfield Movie at No. 4 with $3.6 million and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at No. 5 with $3.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are IF at No. 6 with $2.8 million, The Exorcism at No. 7 with $2.4 million, Thelma at No. 8 million with $2.2 million, The Watchers at No. 9 with $1.9 million and GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now at No. 10 with $1.5 million.