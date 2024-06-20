Trending
Movies
June 20, 2024 / 12:33 PM

'The Front Room' trailer: Brandy takes on evil mother-in-law

By Annie Martin
Brandy stars in the new horror film "The Front Room." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Brandy stars in the new horror film "The Front Room." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- A24 is teasing the new film The Front Room.

The company shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Brandy and Kathryn Hunter.

The Front Room is a psychological horror film based on the short story by Susan Hill. The adaptation is written and directed by Max and Sam Eggers, the brothers of The Witch director Robert Eggers.

Brandy stars as Belinda, a pregnant woman who must take on her evil mother-in-law (Hunter) after she moves in.

Andrew Burnap and Neal Huff also star.

The Front Room marks Brandy's return to the horror genre after starring in the 1998 slasher flick I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

In addition, the film is the feature directorial debut of Max and Sam Eggers. Max Eggers' previous credits include co-writing The Lighthouse with Robert Eggers.

The Front Room opens in theaters Sept. 6.

