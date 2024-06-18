Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 18, 2024 / 2:18 PM

'Smile 2' gets teaser trailer, new song by star Naomi Scott

By Annie Martin
"Smile 2," a sequel to the 2022 horror film from Parker Finn, opens in October. Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures
1 of 5 | "Smile 2," a sequel to the 2022 horror film from Parker Finn, opens in October. Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures

June 18 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Smile 2.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring singer and actress Naomi Scott.

Advertisement

Smile 2 is a sequel to the 2022 psychological supernatural horror film Smile written and directed by Parker Finn, who also wrote and directed the sequel.

Scott plays Skye Riley, a global pop sensation about to embark on a new world tour when she begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events.

"Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control," an official synopsis reads.

Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raul Castillo, Dylan Gelula and Ray Nicholson also star.

Scott also released a song for the film, "Blood on White Satin," as her character, Skye Riley.

Smile 2 opens in theaters Oct. 18.

The original film starred Sosie Bacon, Kyle Gallner, Jessie T. Usher, Robin Weigert and Caitlin Stasey.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lil Nas X to release 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' theme song
Movies // 2 minutes ago
Lil Nas X to release 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' theme song
June 18 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X will perform the song "HERE WE GO!" for "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F." The song is out June 28 ahead of the film's July 3 premiere on Netflix.
Zhang Yimou to direct 'Three-Body Problem' film adaptation
Movies // 1 day ago
Zhang Yimou to direct 'Three-Body Problem' film adaptation
June 17 (UPI) -- "House of Flying Daggers" director Zhang Yimou will direct "The Three-Body Problem," a new film based on the Liu Cixin novel.
Hulu streaming all nine 'Brat Pack' movies
Movies // 1 day ago
Hulu streaming all nine 'Brat Pack' movies
June 17 (UPI) -- Hulu is celebrating its "Brat Pack" documentary "Brats" reaching No. 1 on their charts by streaming all nine Brat Pack films.
Movie review: 'Kinds of Kindness' loses good will
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Kinds of Kindness' loses good will
LOS ANGELES, June 17 (UPI) -- Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos' latest collaboration, "Kinds of Kindness," is their weakest and least substantial despite its 165 minute running time.
Movie review: Austin Butler, Tom Hardy fuel 'Bikeriders' nostalgia, danger
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Austin Butler, Tom Hardy fuel 'Bikeriders' nostalgia, danger
LOS ANGELES, June 17 (UPI) -- "The Bikeriders," in theaters Friday, portrays the nostalgia for '60s rebel culture while also taking an honest look at the inherent violence within.
'Inside Out 2' tops North American box office with $155M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Inside Out 2' tops North American box office with $155M
June 16 (UPI) -- Animated adventure "Inside Out 2" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $155 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Ride' star C. Thomas Howell: Cowboy culture can't be faked
Movies // 3 days ago
'Ride' star C. Thomas Howell: Cowboy culture can't be faked
NEW YORK, June 15 (UPI) -- C. Thomas Howell told UPI that, in some ways, he feels like he has been training all of his life for his performance in the contemporary western, "Ride."
Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron attend 'A Family Affair' premiere
Movies // 4 days ago
Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron attend 'A Family Affair' premiere
June 14 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King attended the premiere of their Netflix romantic comedy "A Family Affair."
'Space Cadet' trailer: Emma Roberts plays astronaut-in-training
Movies // 5 days ago
'Space Cadet' trailer: Emma Roberts plays astronaut-in-training
June 13 (UPI) -- "Space Cadet," a new comedy starring Emma Roberts and Tom Hopper, is coming to Prime Video.
'The Instigators' trailer: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck team up on heist
Movies // 5 days ago
'The Instigators' trailer: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck team up on heist
June 13 (UPI) -- "The Instigators," a new film from "The Bourne Identity" director Doug Liman, is coming to theaters and Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Kinds of Kindness' loses good will
Movie review: 'Kinds of Kindness' loses good will
Famous birthdays for June 18: Blake Shelton, Bailey Bass
Famous birthdays for June 18: Blake Shelton, Bailey Bass
'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom' announced at Nintendo Direct
'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom' announced at Nintendo Direct
Dannii Minogue: 'I Kissed a Boy' follows man from first kiss to Onlyfans
Dannii Minogue: 'I Kissed a Boy' follows man from first kiss to Onlyfans
Hulu streaming all nine 'Brat Pack' movies
Hulu streaming all nine 'Brat Pack' movies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement