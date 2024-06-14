Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 14, 2024 / 12:57 PM

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron attend 'A Family Affair' premiere

By Annie Martin
Nicole Kidman attends the Los Angeles premiere of "A Family Affair" on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Nicole Kidman attends the Los Angeles premiere of "A Family Affair" on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- A Family Affair stars Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron walked the red carpet Thursday.

Kidman, 56, and Efron, 36, attended the film's Los Angeles premiere at the Egyptian Theatre.

Advertisement

Kidman wore a custom nude-colored Gucci gown, while Efron sported a dark t-shirt with a plaid blazer and matching pants.

The pair, who previously starred together in The Paperboy, were joined at the Family Affair premiere by their co-stars Joey King, Sherry Cola and Liza Koshy.

A Family Affair is a romantic comedy written by Carrie Solomon and directed by Richard LaGravenese (P.S. I Love You, Beautiful Creatures).

King plays Zara, a young woman working as as assistant for her movie star boss, Chris Cole (Efron). Zara's life is turned upside down when her mother (Kidman) develops an unexpected romance with Chris.

"I saw in it a coming-of-age story for three different characters at three different stages of their lives," LaGravenese previously told Netflix's Tudum.

Netflix shared a trailer for the film in May that shows Zara (King) find her mom (Kidman) and boss (Efron) hooking up.

Advertisement

A Family Affair premieres June 28.

Kidman confirmed Thursday to People that she will return to star in the Practical Magic sequel that Warner Bros. Pictures announced earlier this week.

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron attend 'A Family' Affair' premiere in LA

Cast member Nicole Kidman attends the premiere of Netflix romantic comedy "A Family Affair" at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles on June 13, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Space Cadet' trailer: Emma Roberts plays astronaut-in-training
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Space Cadet' trailer: Emma Roberts plays astronaut-in-training
June 13 (UPI) -- "Space Cadet," a new comedy starring Emma Roberts and Tom Hopper, is coming to Prime Video.
'The Instigators' trailer: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck team up on heist
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Instigators' trailer: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck team up on heist
June 13 (UPI) -- "The Instigators," a new film from "The Bourne Identity" director Doug Liman, is coming to theaters and Apple TV+.
Nicolas Cage film 'The Prince' finds director
Movies // 1 day ago
Nicolas Cage film 'The Prince' finds director
June 12 (UPI) -- Cameron Van Hoy will direct "The Prince," a new film written by David Mamet and starring Scott Haze, Nicolas Cage, J.K. Simmons and more.
Dave Bautista takes on Italy in 'My Spy: The Eternal City'
Movies // 1 day ago
Dave Bautista takes on Italy in 'My Spy: The Eternal City'
June 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video released the trailer for "My Spy: The Eternal City" on Wednesday. The sequel to Dave Bautista's action-comedy premieres July 18.
Movie review: 'Inside Out 2' updates emotional complexity, humor
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Inside Out 2' updates emotional complexity, humor
LOS ANGELES, June 12 (UPI) -- "Inside Out 2," in theaters Friday, elegantly handles the complex new emotions of growing up, with relatable comedy.
Jennifer Esposito: 'Fresh Kills' a rare mob drama that focuses on wives, daughters
Movies // 2 days ago
Jennifer Esposito: 'Fresh Kills' a rare mob drama that focuses on wives, daughters
NEW YORK, June 12 (UPI) -- Jennifer Esposito told UPI her new drama film, "Fresh Kills," is intended to authentically portray the lives of New York City mobsters' wives and daughters.
Lola Petticrew: 'Tuesday' is fantastical and enormous, but relatable
Movies // 2 days ago
Lola Petticrew: 'Tuesday' is fantastical and enormous, but relatable
NEW YORK, June 12 (UPI) -- Lola Petticrew told UPI they immediately wanted to star in the new magical realism dramedy, "Tuesday," because they had never read a script quite like it before.
Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o voices 'The Wild Robot'
Movies // 3 days ago
Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o voices 'The Wild Robot'
June 11 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released the trailer for Dreamworks Animation's "The Wild Robot" on Tuesday.
'Rebel Moon' director's cut coming in August
Movies // 3 days ago
'Rebel Moon' director's cut coming in August
June 11 (UPI) -- Netflix and Zack Snyder announced the "Rebel Moon" director's cut, "Chapter One: Chalice of Blood" and "Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness."
'The Deliverance' photo introduces Lee Daniels supernatural thriller
Movies // 3 days ago
'The Deliverance' photo introduces Lee Daniels supernatural thriller
June 10 (UPI) -- "The Deliverance," a new film directed by Lee Daniels and starring Andra Day, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink says Kate Bush holds 'special' place in her heart
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink says Kate Bush holds 'special' place in her heart
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Mike Colter: Hero David's not so naive in 'Evil' S4
Mike Colter: Hero David's not so naive in 'Evil' S4
The Eagles announce residency at Las Vegas Sphere
The Eagles announce residency at Las Vegas Sphere
John Cena to host Shark Week on Discovery
John Cena to host Shark Week on Discovery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement