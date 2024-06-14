1 of 5 | Nicole Kidman attends the Los Angeles premiere of "A Family Affair" on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- A Family Affair stars Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron walked the red carpet Thursday. Kidman, 56, and Efron, 36, attended the film's Los Angeles premiere at the Egyptian Theatre. Advertisement

Kidman wore a custom nude-colored Gucci gown, while Efron sported a dark t-shirt with a plaid blazer and matching pants.

The pair, who previously starred together in The Paperboy, were joined at the Family Affair premiere by their co-stars Joey King, Sherry Cola and Liza Koshy.

A Family Affair is a romantic comedy written by Carrie Solomon and directed by Richard LaGravenese (P.S. I Love You, Beautiful Creatures).

King plays Zara, a young woman working as as assistant for her movie star boss, Chris Cole (Efron). Zara's life is turned upside down when her mother (Kidman) develops an unexpected romance with Chris.

"I saw in it a coming-of-age story for three different characters at three different stages of their lives," LaGravenese previously told Netflix's Tudum.

Netflix shared a trailer for the film in May that shows Zara (King) find her mom (Kidman) and boss (Efron) hooking up.

Advertisement

A Family Affair premieres June 28.

Kidman confirmed Thursday to People that she will return to star in the Practical Magic sequel that Warner Bros. Pictures announced earlier this week.

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron attend 'A Family' Affair' premiere in LA