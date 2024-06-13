Trending
'The Instigators' trailer: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck team up on heist

By Annie Martin
Matt Damon (L) and Casey Affleck star in the action comedy "The Instigators." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 5 | Matt Damon (L) and Casey Affleck star in the action comedy "The Instigators." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

June 13 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new film The Instigators.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.

The Instigators is an action comedy written by Affleck and Chuck Maclean and directed by Doug Liman. Damon previously collaborated with Liman on his 2002 film The Bourne Identity.

The film hails from Artists Equity, Studio 8 and The Walsh Company, with Damon, Ben Affleck, Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Kevin J. Walsh and Alison Winter as producers.

The Instigators follows Rory (Damon) and Cobby (Affleck), a desperate father and an ex-con who reluctantly team up to rob a corrupt politician. When the heist goes wrong, the pair are engulfed in chaos, pursued by police, backward bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses.

"Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory's therapist (Hong Chau) to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture -- or worse," an official description reads.

The cast also includes Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, Toby Jones, Jack Harlow and Ron Perlman.

The Instigators will open in select theaters Aug. 2 and premiere Aug. 9 on Apple TV+.

