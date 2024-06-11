'Rebel Moon' director's cut coming in August

1 of 3 | Ed Skrein, Bae Doona, Sofia Boutella, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller, from left to right, attend the Tokyo premiere of "Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire" in 2023. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Rebel Moon is getting a "sexier, bloodier" director's cut. Netflix and director Zack Snyder announced the new version of the sci-fi film Tuesday.

The director's cut will be presented in two parts: Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness, which premiere Aug. 2 on Netflix.

REBEL MOON - THE DIRECTOR'S CUTS Chapter One: Chalice of Blood Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness August 2, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/gVsKSGoOJ0— Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) June 11, 2024

Rebel Moon was originally released in two parts: Part One: A Child of Fire (December 2023) and Part Two: The Scargiver (April).

The epic space opera follows Kora (Sofia Boutella), a warrior who leads a rebellion against the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and oppressive Motherworld.

The cast also includes Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Donna Bae, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, Cleopatra Coleman and the voice of Anthony Hopkins.

"Delve further into the mythology and madness of Zack Snyder's epic sci-fi saga in the viciously sexier, bloodier world of Rebel Moon -- Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon -- Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness," Netflix said in a press release.

Snyder previously released a director's cut of his DC film Justice League.

