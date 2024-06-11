Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 11, 2024 / 11:33 AM

'Rebel Moon' director's cut coming in August

By Annie Martin
Ed Skrein, Bae Doona, Sofia Boutella, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller, from left to right, attend the Tokyo premiere of "Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire" in 2023. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 3 | Ed Skrein, Bae Doona, Sofia Boutella, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller, from left to right, attend the Tokyo premiere of "Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire" in 2023. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Rebel Moon is getting a "sexier, bloodier" director's cut.

Netflix and director Zack Snyder announced the new version of the sci-fi film Tuesday.

Advertisement

The director's cut will be presented in two parts: Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness, which premiere Aug. 2 on Netflix.

Rebel Moon was originally released in two parts: Part One: A Child of Fire (December 2023) and Part Two: The Scargiver (April).

The epic space opera follows Kora (Sofia Boutella), a warrior who leads a rebellion against the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and oppressive Motherworld.

The cast also includes Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Donna Bae, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, Cleopatra Coleman and the voice of Anthony Hopkins.

"Delve further into the mythology and madness of Zack Snyder's epic sci-fi saga in the viciously sexier, bloodier world of Rebel Moon -- Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon -- Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness," Netflix said in a press release.

Advertisement

Snyder previously released a director's cut of his DC film Justice League.

Sofia Boutella, Zack Snyder attend 'Rebel Moon' premiere in Japan

Star Sofia Boutella attends the Japan premiere for Netflix's "Rebel Moon - Part One : A Child of Fire" in Tokyo, on December 11, 2023. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Deliverance' photo introduces Lee Daniels supernatural thriller
Movies // 20 hours ago
'The Deliverance' photo introduces Lee Daniels supernatural thriller
June 10 (UPI) -- "The Deliverance," a new film directed by Lee Daniels and starring Andra Day, is coming to Netflix.
'Practical Magic' stars Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman in talks for sequel
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Practical Magic' stars Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman in talks for sequel
June 10 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. announced "Practical Magic 2," with original stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in talks to reprise their roles.
'Knives Out 3' photo unveils Daniel Craig's new look
Movies // 1 day ago
'Knives Out 3' photo unveils Daniel Craig's new look
June 10 (UPI) -- Daniel Craig and the "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" cast and crew have started production on the new film.
'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' tops North American box office with $56M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' tops North American box office with $56M
June 9 (UPI) -- "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" -- an action-comedy starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $56 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.
Saleka shares 'Release,' song from M. Night Shyamalan film 'Trap'
Movies // 4 days ago
Saleka shares 'Release,' song from M. Night Shyamalan film 'Trap'
June 7 (UPI) -- Saleka, the daughter of M. Night Shyamalan, shared the song "Release" as Lady Raven, her character from their film "Trap."
New 'Wallace & Gromit' movie to premiere this winter
Movies // 4 days ago
New 'Wallace & Gromit' movie to premiere this winter
June 7 (UPI) -- Britain's Aardman Animations has announced it is working on a new Animated Wallace & Gromit movie.
Haley Bennett plays pioneering winemaker 'Widow Clicquot'
Movies // 4 days ago
Haley Bennett plays pioneering winemaker 'Widow Clicquot'
June 6 (UPI) -- Vertical released the trailer for "Widow Clicquot" on Thursday. The film, starring Haley Bennett, premieres in theaters July 19.
Akira Kurosawa classic 'Seven Samurai' returns to theaters in July
Movies // 4 days ago
Akira Kurosawa classic 'Seven Samurai' returns to theaters in July
June 6 (UPI) -- Janus Films announced the 70th anniversary re-release of "Seven Samurai" on Thursday, in a 4K restoration.
'Quiet Place' haunted house coming to Universal Studios Halloween
Movies // 4 days ago
'Quiet Place' haunted house coming to Universal Studios Halloween
June 6 (UPI) -- Universal Studios announced Thursday that this year's Halloween Horror Nights will feature a "Quiet Place" haunted house in Orlando and Hollywood theme parks. Halloween Horror Nights begins Aug. 30 in Orlando and Sept. 5
'Angry Birds Movie 3' in the works with Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad
Movies // 5 days ago
'Angry Birds Movie 3' in the works with Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad
June 6 (UPI) -- "The Angry Birds Movie 3" is now in production, with Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad to return to voice Red and Chuck.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Peabody Awards presented to 'Star Trek,' 'The Bear,' John Oliver
Peabody Awards presented to 'Star Trek,' 'The Bear,' John Oliver
Famous birthdays for June 11: Hugh Laurie, Peter Dinklage
Famous birthdays for June 11: Hugh Laurie, Peter Dinklage
'Knives Out 3' photo unveils Daniel Craig's new look
'Knives Out 3' photo unveils Daniel Craig's new look
Google Doodle spotlights Chinese Dragon Boat Festival
Google Doodle spotlights Chinese Dragon Boat Festival
Apple TV+ releases 'Severance,' 'Silo' Season 2 scenes, pics
Apple TV+ releases 'Severance,' 'Silo' Season 2 scenes, pics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement