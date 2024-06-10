Trending
June 10, 2024 / 1:52 PM

'Practical Magic' stars Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman in talks for sequel

By Annie Martin
Sandra Bullock is in talks to return for "Practical Magic 2." The actress played Sally Owens in the original film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Sandra Bullock is in talks to return for "Practical Magic 2." The actress played Sally Owens in the original film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Practical Magic 2 is in the works at Warner Bros. Pictures.

The studio announced the sequel Monday on social media alongside clips of Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in the original film.

"It's official! Practical Magic 2 is in development and coming soon," the caption reads.

Deadline said Bullock and Kidman are in talks to return for the sequel. The pair are expected to produce with original producer Denise Di Novi, with Akiva Goldsman to write the screenplay. Goldsman co-wrote the original film with Robin Swicord and Adam Books.

Variety confirmed the news.

The original Practical Magic is based on the Alice Hoffman novel and opened in theaters in October 1988. The movie follows Sally (Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Kidman), two sisters who descend from a long line of witches.

The plot of the sequel is unknown.

