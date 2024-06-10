Trending
June 10, 2024 / 11:11 AM

'Knives Out 3' photo unveils Daniel Craig's new look

By Annie Martin
Daniel Craig will reprise Benoit Blanc in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Daniel Craig will reprise Benoit Blanc in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Rian Johnson is giving a glimpse of Knives Out 3.

The writer and director shared a first photo for the film, officially titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, on Monday.

In the photo, star Daniel Craig debuts a new look as his character, famed private detective Benoit Blanc. Craig is seen wearing a three-piece suit and sporting new long hair.

Johnson announced in the caption that production has started on Wake Up Dead Man.

"Aaaaand we're off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery 'Wake Up Dead Man' - see you on the other side," he wrote.

In another post, Netflix confirmed the cast will include Craig, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere on Netflix in 2025.

The film follows the original Knives Out (2019) and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022).

