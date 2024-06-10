Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 10, 2024 / 3:21 PM

'The Deliverance' photo introduces Lee Daniels supernatural thriller

By Annie Martin
Andra Day reunites with Lee Daniels on his new film "The Deliverance." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Andra Day reunites with Lee Daniels on his new film "The Deliverance." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Deliverance.

The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the movie Monday featuring Andra Day.

Advertisement

The Deliverance is a supernatural thriller inspired by the Latoya Ammons family possession. The Netflix adaptation is written by David Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum and directed by Lee Daniels (Precious, The Butler).

Day stars as Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother who moves her family into a new home for a fresh start.

When "strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children," according to Netflix's Tudum.

Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Mo'Nique, Anthony B. Jenkins, Miss Lawrence, Demi Singleton, Tasha Smith, Omar Epps and Caleb McLaughlin also star.

Advertisement

The Deliverance opens in select theaters Aug. 16 and starts streaming Aug. 30 on Netflix.

Day previously collaborated with Daniels on his 2021 film The People vs. Billie Holiday. The actress was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her role as jazz icon Billie Holiday.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Practical Magic' stars Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman in talks for sequel
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Practical Magic' stars Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman in talks for sequel
June 10 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. announced "Practical Magic 2," with original stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in talks to reprise their roles.
'Knives Out 3' photo unveils Daniel Craig's new look
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Knives Out 3' photo unveils Daniel Craig's new look
June 10 (UPI) -- Daniel Craig and the "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" cast and crew have started production on the new film.
'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' tops North American box office with $56M
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' tops North American box office with $56M
June 9 (UPI) -- "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" -- an action-comedy starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $56 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.
Saleka shares 'Release,' song from M. Night Shyamalan film 'Trap'
Movies // 3 days ago
Saleka shares 'Release,' song from M. Night Shyamalan film 'Trap'
June 7 (UPI) -- Saleka, the daughter of M. Night Shyamalan, shared the song "Release" as Lady Raven, her character from their film "Trap."
New 'Wallace & Gromit' movie to premiere this winter
Movies // 3 days ago
New 'Wallace & Gromit' movie to premiere this winter
June 7 (UPI) -- Britain's Aardman Animations has announced it is working on a new Animated Wallace & Gromit movie.
Haley Bennett plays pioneering winemaker 'Widow Clicquot'
Movies // 3 days ago
Haley Bennett plays pioneering winemaker 'Widow Clicquot'
June 6 (UPI) -- Vertical released the trailer for "Widow Clicquot" on Thursday. The film, starring Haley Bennett, premieres in theaters July 19.
Akira Kurosawa classic 'Seven Samurai' returns to theaters in July
Movies // 4 days ago
Akira Kurosawa classic 'Seven Samurai' returns to theaters in July
June 6 (UPI) -- Janus Films announced the 70th anniversary re-release of "Seven Samurai" on Thursday, in a 4K restoration.
'Quiet Place' haunted house coming to Universal Studios Halloween
Movies // 4 days ago
'Quiet Place' haunted house coming to Universal Studios Halloween
June 6 (UPI) -- Universal Studios announced Thursday that this year's Halloween Horror Nights will feature a "Quiet Place" haunted house in Orlando and Hollywood theme parks. Halloween Horror Nights begins Aug. 30 in Orlando and Sept. 5
'Angry Birds Movie 3' in the works with Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad
Movies // 4 days ago
'Angry Birds Movie 3' in the works with Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad
June 6 (UPI) -- "The Angry Birds Movie 3" is now in production, with Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad to return to voice Red and Chuck.
'Kung Fu Panda 4' to stream on Peacock
Movies // 4 days ago
'Kung Fu Panda 4' to stream on Peacock
June 6 (UPI) -- "Kung Fu Panda 4," an animated film featuring the voice of Jack Black, is coming to Peacock in June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Casino criticizes George Lopez for ending comedy set early
Casino criticizes George Lopez for ending comedy set early
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' tops North American box office with $56M
'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' tops North American box office with $56M
Peabody Awards presented to 'Star Trek,' 'The Bear,' John Oliver
Peabody Awards presented to 'Star Trek,' 'The Bear,' John Oliver
'Knives Out 3' photo unveils Daniel Craig's new look
'Knives Out 3' photo unveils Daniel Craig's new look
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement