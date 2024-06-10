1 of 3 | Andra Day reunites with Lee Daniels on his new film "The Deliverance." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Deliverance. The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the movie Monday featuring Andra Day.

The Deliverance is a supernatural thriller inspired by the Latoya Ammons family possession. The Netflix adaptation is written by David Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum and directed by Lee Daniels (Precious, The Butler).

Day stars as Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother who moves her family into a new home for a fresh start.

When "strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children," according to Netflix's Tudum.

Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Mo'Nique, Anthony B. Jenkins, Miss Lawrence, Demi Singleton, Tasha Smith, Omar Epps and Caleb McLaughlin also star.

Every family has its demons. Here's a first look at Lee Daniels' The Deliverance, starring Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Mo'Nique, Caleb McLaughlin, Demi Singleton, and Anthony B. Jenkins. Inspired by a chilling true story of possession. On Netflix August 30. pic.twitter.com/lR50uUcr4y— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) June 10, 2024

The Deliverance opens in select theaters Aug. 16 and starts streaming Aug. 30 on Netflix.

Day previously collaborated with Daniels on his 2021 film The People vs. Billie Holiday. The actress was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her role as jazz icon Billie Holiday.