Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 7, 2024 / 12:12 PM

Saleka shares 'Release,' song from M. Night Shyamalan film 'Trap'

By Annie Martin
Saleka, the daughter of M. Night Shyamalan, shared the song "Release" as Lady Raven, her character from their film "Trap." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Saleka, the daughter of M. Night Shyamalan, shared the song "Release" as Lady Raven, her character from their film "Trap." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Saleka has released a song for her upcoming film Trap.

Saleka, a singer and actress who is the daughter of filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, shared the song "Release" as Lady Raven, her character from Trap, on Friday.

Advertisement

Trap is a new psychological thriller film written and directed by Shyamalan. Saleka stars alongside Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Hayley Mills and Alison Pill.

Hartnett plays a father who attends a concert by pop star Lady Raven (Saleka) with his daughter (Donoghue), "where they realize they're at the center of a dark and sinister event."

Warner Bros. shared a trailer for the movie in April that seems to show that Hartnett's character is secretly a serial killer.

Trap opens in theaters Aug. 9.

Saleka is one of Shyamalan's three daughters with his wife, Bhavna Vaswani. He also collaborated with his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan on her directorial debut, The Watchers, which opened in theaters Friday.

Read More

Latest Headlines

New 'Wallace & Gromit' movie to premiere this winter
Movies // 6 hours ago
New 'Wallace & Gromit' movie to premiere this winter
June 7 (UPI) -- Britain's Aardman Animations has announced it is working on a new Animated Wallace & Gromit movie.
Haley Bennett plays pioneering winemaker 'Widow Clicquot'
Movies // 20 hours ago
Haley Bennett plays pioneering winemaker 'Widow Clicquot'
June 6 (UPI) -- Vertical released the trailer for "Widow Clicquot" on Thursday. The film, starring Haley Bennett, premieres in theaters July 19.
Akira Kurosawa classic 'Seven Samurai' returns to theaters in July
Movies // 21 hours ago
Akira Kurosawa classic 'Seven Samurai' returns to theaters in July
June 6 (UPI) -- Janus Films announced the 70th anniversary re-release of "Seven Samurai" on Thursday, in a 4K restoration.
'Quiet Place' haunted house coming to Universal Studios Halloween
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Quiet Place' haunted house coming to Universal Studios Halloween
June 6 (UPI) -- Universal Studios announced Thursday that this year's Halloween Horror Nights will feature a "Quiet Place" haunted house in Orlando and Hollywood theme parks. Halloween Horror Nights begins Aug. 30 in Orlando and Sept. 5
'Angry Birds Movie 3' in the works with Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad
Movies // 1 day ago
'Angry Birds Movie 3' in the works with Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad
June 6 (UPI) -- "The Angry Birds Movie 3" is now in production, with Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad to return to voice Red and Chuck.
'Kung Fu Panda 4' to stream on Peacock
Movies // 1 day ago
'Kung Fu Panda 4' to stream on Peacock
June 6 (UPI) -- "Kung Fu Panda 4," an animated film featuring the voice of Jack Black, is coming to Peacock in June.
'Piece by Piece' trailer: Pharrell Williams tells his story in Legos
Movies // 1 day ago
'Piece by Piece' trailer: Pharrell Williams tells his story in Legos
June 6 (UPI) -- "Piece by Piece" is a new film about the life and career of Pharrell Williams that is entirely animated in Legos.
'Robot Dreams' director: Movies are 'finished by the audience'
Movies // 1 day ago
'Robot Dreams' director: Movies are 'finished by the audience'
LOS ANGELES, June 6 (UPI) -- Director Pablo Berger discusses how he hopes the audience completes his film adaptation of the graphic novel "Robot Dreams" with their own interpretations.
Live-action 'Monster High' in development from Oscar-winner Akiva Goldsman
Movies // 2 days ago
Live-action 'Monster High' in development from Oscar-winner Akiva Goldsman
June 5 (UPI) -- Mattel and Universal Pictures announced development on a live-action "Monster High" film Wednesday, led by Oscar-winning writer/producer Akiva Goldsman.
Cillian Murphy to return in 'Peaky Blinders' movie
Movies // 2 days ago
Cillian Murphy to return in 'Peaky Blinders' movie
June 5 (UPI) -- Cillian Murphy will reprise Tommy Shelby in a "Peaky Blinders" movie at Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan celebrate birth of second child
Drew Scott, wife Linda Phan celebrate birth of second child
Vanna White bids a tearful farewell to retiring Pat Sajak
Vanna White bids a tearful farewell to retiring Pat Sajak
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Akira Kurosawa classic 'Seven Samurai' returns to theaters in July
Akira Kurosawa classic 'Seven Samurai' returns to theaters in July
Movie review: 'Bad Boys 4' fails to recapture Will Smith, Martin Lawrence glory
Movie review: 'Bad Boys 4' fails to recapture Will Smith, Martin Lawrence glory
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement