1 of 2 | Saleka, the daughter of M. Night Shyamalan, shared the song "Release" as Lady Raven, her character from their film "Trap." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Saleka has released a song for her upcoming film Trap. Saleka, a singer and actress who is the daughter of filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, shared the song "Release" as Lady Raven, her character from Trap, on Friday. Advertisement

Trap is a new psychological thriller film written and directed by Shyamalan. Saleka stars alongside Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Hayley Mills and Alison Pill.

Hartnett plays a father who attends a concert by pop star Lady Raven (Saleka) with his daughter (Donoghue), "where they realize they're at the center of a dark and sinister event."

Warner Bros. shared a trailer for the movie in April that seems to show that Hartnett's character is secretly a serial killer.

Trap opens in theaters Aug. 9.

Saleka is one of Shyamalan's three daughters with his wife, Bhavna Vaswani. He also collaborated with his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan on her directorial debut, The Watchers, which opened in theaters Friday.