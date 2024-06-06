Trending
June 6, 2024 / 12:01 PM

'Kung Fu Panda 4' to stream on Peacock

By Annie Martin
"Kung Fu Panda 4," an animated film featuring the voice of Jack Black, is coming to Peacock in June. Photo courtesy of Peacock
1 of 3 | "Kung Fu Panda 4," an animated film featuring the voice of Jack Black, is coming to Peacock in June. Photo courtesy of Peacock

June 6 (UPI) -- Kung Fu Panda 4 is coming to Peacock in June.

Peacock announced in a press release Thursday that the film will start streaming on its service June 21.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is the fourth installment in the DreamWorks Animation animated film series. The franchise follows Po Ping (voiced by Jack Black), a giant panda who becomes a kung fu master.

Black returns to voice Po in Kung Fu Panda 4, which sees him search for a new hero to take over as Dragon Warrior and take on a wicked, powerful sorceress, The Chameleon (Viola Davis).

The voice cast also includes Awkwafina, Bryan Cranston, James Hong, Ian McShane, Ke Huy Quan and Dustin Hoffman.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is directed by Mike Mitchell and opened in theaters March 8. The film has grossed over $540 million to date at the worldwide box office, bringing the franchise total to over $2 billion.

Peacock will also stream Kung Fu Panda beginning Thursday and Kung Fu Panda 3 starting June 26 in honor of the franchise's 16th anniversary.

Jack Black, Awkwafina attend 'Kung Fu Panda 4' premiere in LA

Left to right, cast members Bryan Cranston, Awkwafina and Jack Black attend the premiere of "Kung Fu Panda 4" in Los Angeles on March 3, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

