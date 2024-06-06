'Angry Birds Movie 3' in the works with Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad

1 of 2 | Jason Sudeikis voices Red in the "Angry Birds" movies. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- The Angry Birds Movie 3 is in the works at Sega. The company announced Thursday that production is underway on the new sequel. Advertisement

Sega shared the news alongside a teaser that shows Red launching himself into the air with a slingshot.

Sega will produce the film with Prime Focus Studios and Rovio Entertainment Corporation, in association with One Cool Group, Flywheel Media and Dentsu.

Jason Sudikis and Josh Gad will return to voice Red and Chuck.

The Angry Birds movies are based on the Rovio Entertainment video game series. The first film, The Angry Birds Movie, opened in 2016 and was followed by The Angry Birds Movie 2 in 2019. The pair of films have grossed over $500 million at the global box office.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 will be written by Thurop Van Orman (The Angry Birds Movie 2) and directed by John Rice (The Angry Birds Movie).

Further casting and a release date have yet to be announced.

