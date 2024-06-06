Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 6, 2024 / 12:13 PM

'Angry Birds Movie 3' in the works with Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad

By Annie Martin
Jason Sudeikis voices Red in the "Angry Birds" movies. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Jason Sudeikis voices Red in the "Angry Birds" movies. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- The Angry Birds Movie 3 is in the works at Sega.

The company announced Thursday that production is underway on the new sequel.

Advertisement

Sega shared the news alongside a teaser that shows Red launching himself into the air with a slingshot.

Sega will produce the film with Prime Focus Studios and Rovio Entertainment Corporation, in association with One Cool Group, Flywheel Media and Dentsu.

Jason Sudikis and Josh Gad will return to voice Red and Chuck.

The Angry Birds movies are based on the Rovio Entertainment video game series. The first film, The Angry Birds Movie, opened in 2016 and was followed by The Angry Birds Movie 2 in 2019. The pair of films have grossed over $500 million at the global box office.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 will be written by Thurop Van Orman (The Angry Birds Movie 2) and directed by John Rice (The Angry Birds Movie).

Further casting and a release date have yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Kung Fu Panda 4' to stream on Peacock
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Kung Fu Panda 4' to stream on Peacock
June 6 (UPI) -- "Kung Fu Panda 4," an animated film featuring the voice of Jack Black, is coming to Peacock in June.
'Piece by Piece' trailer: Pharrell Williams tells his story in Legos
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Piece by Piece' trailer: Pharrell Williams tells his story in Legos
June 6 (UPI) -- "Piece by Piece" is a new film about the life and career of Pharrell Williams that is entirely animated in Legos.
'Robot Dreams' director: Movies are 'finished by the audience'
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Robot Dreams' director: Movies are 'finished by the audience'
LOS ANGELES, June 6 (UPI) -- Director Pablo Berger discusses how he hopes the audience completes his film adaptation of the graphic novel "Robot Dreams" with their own interpretations.
Live-action 'Monster High' in development from Oscar-winner Akiva Goldsman
Movies // 1 day ago
Live-action 'Monster High' in development from Oscar-winner Akiva Goldsman
June 5 (UPI) -- Mattel and Universal Pictures announced development on a live-action "Monster High" film Wednesday, led by Oscar-winning writer/producer Akiva Goldsman.
Cillian Murphy to return in 'Peaky Blinders' movie
Movies // 1 day ago
Cillian Murphy to return in 'Peaky Blinders' movie
June 5 (UPI) -- Cillian Murphy will reprise Tommy Shelby in a "Peaky Blinders" movie at Netflix.
Tom Tykwer: 'It's sheer joy' how 'Run Lola Run' influenced cinema
Movies // 1 day ago
Tom Tykwer: 'It's sheer joy' how 'Run Lola Run' influenced cinema
LOS ANGELES, June 5 (UPI) -- "Run Lola Run" director Tom Tyker and star Franka Potente reunite to discuss their 1999 film and its impact on the occasion of its rerelease Friday.
Movie review: 'Bad Boys 4' fails to recapture Will Smith, Martin Lawrence glory
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Bad Boys 4' fails to recapture Will Smith, Martin Lawrence glory
LOS ANGELES, June 4 (UPI) -- "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," in theaters Friday, sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence make weak jokes in a bombastic action caper, with some bizarre stylistic choices.
'Inside Out 2': June Squibb voices Nostalgia in final trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Inside Out 2': June Squibb voices Nostalgia in final trailer
June 4 (UPI) -- "Inside Out 2," a sequel to the Disney-Pixar animated film starring Amy Poehler, opens in June.
Glen Powell: 'Hit Man' film idea was born during pandemic lockdowns
Movies // 2 days ago
Glen Powell: 'Hit Man' film idea was born during pandemic lockdowns
NEW YORK, June 4 (UPI) -- Glen Powell says the idea for his new Netflix action-dramedy film, "Hit Man," was born during the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.
Roger Federer closes out his tennis career in trailer for new film
Movies // 3 days ago
Roger Federer closes out his tennis career in trailer for new film
June 3 (UPI) -- "Federer: Twelve Final Days," a new film about tennis star Roger Federer and his retirement, is coming to Prime Video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Bad Boys 4' fails to recapture Will Smith, Martin Lawrence glory
Movie review: 'Bad Boys 4' fails to recapture Will Smith, Martin Lawrence glory
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Ed O'Neill: Clippers owner Donald Sterling 'didn't consider himself a racist'
Famous birthdays for June 6: Jimmy Jam, Paul Giamatti
Famous birthdays for June 6: Jimmy Jam, Paul Giamatti
Tom Tykwer: 'It's sheer joy' how 'Run Lola Run' influenced cinema
Tom Tykwer: 'It's sheer joy' how 'Run Lola Run' influenced cinema
'The Traitors': Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause among Season 3 cast
'The Traitors': Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause among Season 3 cast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement