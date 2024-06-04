Trending
Movies
June 4, 2024

'Inside Out 2': June Squibb voices Nostalgia in final trailer

By Annie Martin
June Squibb voices Nostalgia in "Inside Out 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
June Squibb voices Nostalgia in "Inside Out 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

June 4 (UPI) -- Disney and Pixar are gearing up for the release of Inside Out 2.

The studios shared a final trailer for the movie Tuesday.

Inside Out 2 is a sequel to the animated film Inside Out (2015). The films follow Joy (voiced by Amy Poehler) and other personified emotions in the mind of Riley, now a teenager in Inside Out 2.

The trailer shows Riley (Kensington Tallman) struggle with new emotions, including Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos) and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser).

June Squibb (Nebraska, Good Girls) also joins the voice cast as the emotion Nostalgia.

Other cast members include Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear and Liza Lapira as Disgust.

Disney and Pixar previously shared a trailer for the film in March that showcases Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment.

Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann and opens in theaters June 14.

The film follows news that Pixar has laid off 14% of its workforce, the largest layoff in the studio's history.

