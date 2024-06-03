1 of 3 | Tom Hardy (L) and "Venom: The Last Dance" director Kelly Marcel attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Venom" in 2018. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is teasing the new film Venom: The Last Dance. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Tom Hardy. Advertisement

Venom: The Last Dance is the third and final film in the Venom trilogy, following Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021). The franchise is part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

Hardy plays Eddie Brock, aka Venom, a journalist who is host to the sentient alien life form Venom, which gives him superhuman abilities.

The time has come. Tom Hardy returns in #Venom: The Last Dance - coming exclusively to theaters this October. pic.twitter.com/aG8d5Rq7Is— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) June 3, 2024

The Last Dance trailer shows Eddie and Venom on the run.

"Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance," an official synopsis reads.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham also star.

Venom: The Last Dance is written and directed by Kelly Marcel, who wrote the previous two films. The movie opens in theaters Oct. 25.