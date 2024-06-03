1 of 3 | "Federer: Twelve Final Days," a new film about tennis star Roger Federer and his retirement, is coming to Prime Video. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

June 3 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Federer: Twelve Final Days. Prime Video shared a trailer for the film Monday featuring Swiss tennis star Roger Federer. Advertisement

Twelve Final Days chronicles the final 12 days of Federer's professional tennis career. The 20-time Grand Slam champion announced his retirement from professional tennis in 2022.

"Originally a home video never intended for public viewing, the film captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades," an official description reads.

The film features interviews with Federer's rivals and friends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Federer: Twelve Final Days is directed by Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia. The documentary is presented by Prime Video Sports and produced by Lafcadia Productions.

Twelve Final Days opens in select theaters June 13 and premieres June 20 on Prime Video.