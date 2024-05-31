1 of 5 | Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris, from left to right, attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Will Smith and his family walked the red carpet Thursday. The 55-year-old actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and his three children: daughter Willow, 23, and sons Trey, 31, and Jaden, 25. Advertisement

The family was also joined by Pinkett Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris.

Smith was all smiles as he posed for photos with his family. Pinkett Smith wore a sheer dress by designer Iris van Herpen, while Willow Smith sported a long plaid coat with matching pants.

The event marked Smith and Pinkett Smith's first public appearance together since Pinkett Smith announced in October 2023 that she and Smith have been separated since 2016.

Pinkett Smith later said on The Drew Barrymore Show that November that she and Smith are "staying together forever."

Bad Boys: Ride or Die producer Jerry Bruckheimer and cast members Martin Lawrence, Tiffany Haddish, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Melanie Liburd and Joe Pantoliano also attended Thursday's premiere.

The film is the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise and follows Miami Police Department detectives Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) as they try to clear the name of the late Captain Howard (Pantoliano) after he is implicated in corruption.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die opens in theaters June 7.