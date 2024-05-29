1 of 3 | George Clooney (L), pictured with Amal Clooney, stars in the new action comedy "Wolfs." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is teasing the new film Wolfs. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Advertisement

Wolfs is an action comedy written and directed by Jon Watts, a filmmaker known for directing the Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland.

Clooney and Pitt star as rival fixers who reluctantly team up after being hired for the same job.

"Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two 'lone wolves' are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected," an official description reads.

Apple TV+ shared a teaser trailer for Wolfs on Tuesday that shows Clooney and Pitt's characters taking a tense drive.

Wolfs opens in theaters Sept. 20 and is expected to later premiere on Apple TV+.

Pitt and Clooney previously collaborated on the Ocean's Eleven trilogy directed by Steven Soderbergh and the 2008 film Burn After Reading.

