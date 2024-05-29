1 of 3 | Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba in the new film "Wicked." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- The Wicked movie gets the Lego treatment in a new "brickified" trailer. Lego and Universal Pictures released a trailer for the film Wednesday that recreates the official Wicked trailer entirely in Lego bricks. Advertisement

The shot-by-shot recreation features Lego versions of Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and other cast members.

Wicked is a musical fantasy film based on the Broadway musical and Gregory Maguire novel, which are inspired by the L. Frank Baum novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The movie imagines the origin stories of Elphaba (Erivo), the future Wicked Witch of the West, and Galinda (Grande), the future Glinda the Good.

Elphaba and Glinda "meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths," an official description reads.

Universal shared a first official trailer for Wicked earlier this month.

The cast also includes Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James.

Wicked will be split into two parts, with Part One to open in theaters Nov. 27 and Part Two to follow Nov. 27, 2025.

Lego will release Wicked-inspired Lego sets Oct. 1.