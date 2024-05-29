Trending
Advertisement
Movies
May 29, 2024 / 10:46 AM

'Wicked' trailer gets 'brickified' in shot-by-shot Lego version

By Annie Martin
Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba in the new film "Wicked." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba in the new film "Wicked." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- The Wicked movie gets the Lego treatment in a new "brickified" trailer.

Lego and Universal Pictures released a trailer for the film Wednesday that recreates the official Wicked trailer entirely in Lego bricks.

Advertisement

The shot-by-shot recreation features Lego versions of Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and other cast members.

Wicked is a musical fantasy film based on the Broadway musical and Gregory Maguire novel, which are inspired by the L. Frank Baum novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The movie imagines the origin stories of Elphaba (Erivo), the future Wicked Witch of the West, and Galinda (Grande), the future Glinda the Good.

Elphaba and Glinda "meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths," an official description reads.

Universal shared a first official trailer for Wicked earlier this month.

The cast also includes Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James.

Advertisement

Wicked will be split into two parts, with Part One to open in theaters Nov. 27 and Part Two to follow Nov. 27, 2025.

Lego will release Wicked-inspired Lego sets Oct. 1.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Wolfs' trailer: George Clooney, Brad Pitt play rival fixers
Movies // 31 minutes ago
'Wolfs' trailer: George Clooney, Brad Pitt play rival fixers
May 29 (UPI) -- "Wolfs," a new action comedy directed by Jon Watts and starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, opens in September.
'A Family Affair' trailer: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron hook up in new rom-com
Movies // 59 minutes ago
'A Family Affair' trailer: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron hook up in new rom-com
May 29 (UPI) -- "A Family Affair," a new film starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King, is coming to Netflix.
Moana, Maui reunite in 'Moana 2' teaser trailer
Movies // 1 hour ago
Moana, Maui reunite in 'Moana 2' teaser trailer
May 29 (UPI) -- "Moana 2," a sequel to the animated Disney film featuring Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, opens in November.
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Movies // 23 hours ago
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
NEW YORK, May 28 (UPI) -- Musician Ziggy Marley told UPI producing "One Love," the biopic about his father, reggae legend Bob Marley -- and sharing their rich Rasta culture with the world -- was a "blessed experience."
'Wolfs' teaser shows George Clooney, Brad Pitt on tense drive
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Wolfs' teaser shows George Clooney, Brad Pitt on tense drive
May 28 (UPI) -- "Wolfs," a psychological thriller film directed by Jon Watts and starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, is coming to Apple TV+.
'A Family Affair' poster introduces Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron comedy
Movies // 1 day ago
'A Family Affair' poster introduces Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron comedy
May 28 (UPI) -- "A Family Affair," a new film starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King, is coming to Netflix.
Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny join cast of 'Knives Out 3'
Movies // 1 day ago
Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny join cast of 'Knives Out 3'
May 28 (UPI) -- Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny will star with Daniel Craig in the Netflix film "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery."
'Girlfight' director Karyn Kusama: 'Women have always been athletes'
Movies // 1 day ago
'Girlfight' director Karyn Kusama: 'Women have always been athletes'
LOS ANGELES, May 28 (UPI) -- Karyn Kusama looks back on her debut film "Girlfight" on the occasion of its addition to the Criterion Collection on Tuesday.
'Furiosa' tops North American box office with $25.5M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Furiosa' tops North American box office with $25.5M
May 26 (UPI) -- "Furiosa" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $25.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Knives Out 3' gets official title, 2025 release date
Movies // 5 days ago
'Knives Out 3' gets official title, 2025 release date
May 24 (UPI) -- "Knives Out 3" will be titled "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" and premiere on Netflix in 2025.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor Swift performs for first time in Portugal: 'I left my heart in Lisbon'
Taylor Swift performs for first time in Portugal: 'I left my heart in Lisbon'
'A Family Affair' poster introduces Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron comedy
'A Family Affair' poster introduces Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron comedy
'Wolfs' teaser shows George Clooney, Brad Pitt on tense drive
'Wolfs' teaser shows George Clooney, Brad Pitt on tense drive
Famous birthdays for May 28: Gladys Knight, Christa Miller
Famous birthdays for May 28: Gladys Knight, Christa Miller
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Ziggy Marley: Producing 'One Love' film was 'blessed experience'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement