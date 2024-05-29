Trending
May 29, 2024 / 10:07 AM

'A Family Affair' trailer: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron hook up in new rom-com

By Annie Martin
Nicole Kidman stars in the new film "A Family Affair." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nicole Kidman stars in the new film "A Family Affair." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 29 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film A Family Affair.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King.

A Family Affair is a romantic comedy written by Carrie Solomon and directed by Richard LaGravenese (P.S. I Love You, Beautiful Creatures).

King plays Zara, a young woman working as an assistant for her "self-absorbed and selfish" boss, movie star Chris Cole (Efron).

Zara's life is turned upside down after her mother (Kidman) develops an unexpected romance with Chris.

"I saw in it a coming-of-age story for three different characters at three different stages of their lives," LaGravenese told Netflix's Tudum. "I was going through my own sort of transition into what Gail Sheehy called Second Adulthood, where after you've fulfilled all your expectations and you've been what you need to be for everyone else, and you've achieved something and children are grown and all that stuff, you get a chance of being who you are and the things that you lost along the way."

Netflix shared a poster for the film on Tuesday.

The cast also includes Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates.

A Family Affair premieres June 28 on Netflix.

Kidman and Efron previously played lovers in the 2012 film The Paperboy.

