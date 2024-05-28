Trending
May 28, 2024 / 11:11 AM

'Wolfs' teaser shows George Clooney, Brad Pitt on tense drive

By Annie Martin
Brad Pitt will reunite with George Clooney in the new film "Wolfs." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Brad Pitt will reunite with George Clooney in the new film "Wolfs." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Wolfs.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the movie Tuesday featuring George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Wolfs is a psychological thriller written and directed by Jon Watts, a filmmaker who directed the Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland.

Clooney and Pitt play "two lone-wolf fixers who are assigned to the same job," according to Deadline.

The teaser features no dialogue and shows Clooney and Pitt's characters driving together in the rain. When Pitt fiddles with the glove box, Clooney slams it shut, teasing tension between the pair.

Apple TV+ will share an official trailer for the movie Wednesday.

Sony Pictures Entertainment acquired the rights to distribute Wolfs in theaters in December 2023. The film will open in theaters Sept. 20 and is expected to later premiere on Apple TV+.

Pitt and Clooney previously collaborated on the Ocean's Eleven trilogy directed by Steven Soderbergh and the 2008 film Burn After Reading.

