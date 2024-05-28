Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny join cast of 'Knives Out 3'

1 of 4 | Josh O'Connor will star in "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny have joined the cast of Knives Out 3. The 34-year-old actor and 25-year-old actress will star with Daniel Craig in the new film, officially titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Advertisement

Netflix confirmed as much Monday by re-posting news of the casting.

O'Connor is known for playing Prince Charles in Seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown. He most recently starred Zendaya and Mike Faist in the romantic sports drama Challengers.

Spaeny's previous credits include Mare of Easttown and starring roles in Priscilla and Civil War. She will also star in Alien: Romulus, a new film in the Alien universe.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is the third film in the Knives Out franchise, following Knives Out (2019) and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022).

Craig stars as Benoit Blanc, a famed detective inspired by Agatha Christie novels.

The new sequel is directed by Rian Johnson, who helmed the first two films.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be released on Netflix in 2025.