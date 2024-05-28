May 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film A Family Affair.
The streaming service shared a poster for the movie Tuesday ahead of its first trailer, set for release Wednesday.
A Family Affair is a romantic comedy starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King.
King plays a young woman whose mother (Kidman) becomes romantically involved with her boss (Efron).
"A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex and identity," an official description reads.
A Family Affair is directed by Richard LaGravense (Beautiful Creatures, P.S., I Love You).
The cast also includes Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates.
A Family Affair premieres June 28 on Netflix.
Kidman and Efron previously played lovers in the 2012 film The Paperboy.