1 of 3 | Nicole Kidman stars in the new film "A Family Affair." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film A Family Affair. The streaming service shared a poster for the movie Tuesday ahead of its first trailer, set for release Wednesday. Advertisement

A Family Affair is a romantic comedy starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King.

King plays a young woman whose mother (Kidman) becomes romantically involved with her boss (Efron).

"A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex and identity," an official description reads.

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King. The trailer for A Family Affair drops tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/2WJs6Dt5L3— Netflix (@netflix) May 28, 2024

A Family Affair is directed by Richard LaGravense (Beautiful Creatures, P.S., I Love You).

The cast also includes Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates.

A Family Affair premieres June 28 on Netflix.

Kidman and Efron previously played lovers in the 2012 film The Paperboy.