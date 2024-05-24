Trending
May 24, 2024 / 11:03 AM

'Knives Out 3' gets official title, 2025 release date

By Annie Martin
Daniel Craig plays Benoit Blanc in the "Knives Out" movies. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Daniel Craig plays Benoit Blanc in the "Knives Out" movies. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Knives Out 3 has an official title and release date.

Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed the first two films, announced the news Friday.

The new sequel will be titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery and debut on Netflix in 2025.

"In the beginning, the knives came out. Then behold, the glass was shattered. But the most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed," Daniel Craig says in a teaser as his character, Benoit Blanc.

The original Knives Out was released in November 2019 and was followed by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which debuted on Netflix in December 2022.

The film franchise follows Blanc (Craig), a famed private detective inspired by Agatha Christie, as he investigates different murder cases.

Knives Out also starred Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis, while Glass Onion featured Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn and Kate Hudson.

