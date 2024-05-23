Trending
Steven Spielberg to direct new 'event film' for Universal

By Annie Martin
Steven Spielberg will direct an original event film for Universal Pictures. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
May 23 (UPI) -- Steven Spielberg has a new film in the works at Universal Pictures.

The studio announced Thursday that Spielberg, 77, will create and direct an untitled original event film that will open in theaters May 15, 2026.

David Koepp, a longtime collaborator of Spielberg's, will write the script. The pair previously worked on Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which have grossed a combined $3 billion worldwide.

Universal is keeping details about the project under wraps.

Variety reported in April that Spielberg was working on a UFO movie.

Spielberg is a three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker whose other works include Jaws, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan. His most recent film, The Fabelmans, opened in theaters in November 2022.

The director is also working with Martin Scorsese on the Apple TV+ series Cape Fear, based on the 1962 film and Scorsese's 1991 remake. The pair will serve as executive producers on the show.

