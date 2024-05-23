"Descendants: The Rise of Red" is coming to Disney+ and Disney Channel. Photo courtesy of Disney

May 23 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Descendants: The Rise of Red. The streaming service shared a poster and trailer for the musical fantasy movie Thursday featuring Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker and Rita Ora. Advertisement

Descendants: The Rise of Red is a spinoff of Disney Channel's Descendants films and the fourth movie in the franchise, which follows the children of characters from classic Disney films.

Cantrall plays Red, the daughter of Alice in Wonderland's Queen of Hearts (Ora), with Baker as Chloe Charming, the daughter of Cinderella's Cinderella (Brandy) and Prince Charming (Paolo Montalban).

"Former Villain Kid (aka VK) Uma, now Auradon Prep's newest principal, extends an invite to the school to another VK -- Red, the rebellious daughter o f the Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. After the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red and Cinderella's daughter Chloe travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red's mother down her villainous path," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes China Anne McClain, Jeremy Swift, Dara Reneé, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, Melanie Paxson, Leonardo Nam, Joshua Colley and Peder Lindell.

Descendants: The Rise of Red features seven new original songs, along with reprises of "What's My Name" from Descendants 2 and "So This is Love" from Cinderella.

The film premieres July 12 on Disney+ and will air Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. EDT on Disney Channel.