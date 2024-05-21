Trending
Advertisement
Movies
May 21, 2024 / 12:23 PM

'Trigger Warning' trailer: Jessica Alba takes on gang in action thriller

By Annie Martin
Jessica Alba plays a Special Forces commando in the new film "Trigger Warning." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Jessica Alba plays a Special Forces commando in the new film "Trigger Warning." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Trigger Warning.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday that features Jessica Alba.

Advertisement

Trigger Warning is an action thriller written by John Brancato, Josh Olson and Halley Gross, and directed by Mouly Surya.

Alba stars as Parker, a Special Forces commando who returns to her hometown after her father's sudden death.

"Now the owner of the family bar, Parker reconnects with her former boyfriend-turned-sheriff Jesse (Mark Weber), his hot-tempered brother Elvis (Jake Weary) and their powerful father Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall), as she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad," an official synopsis reads.

"Parker's search for answers quickly goes south and she soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown."

The cast also includes Tone Bell as Spider, a hacker and Parker's covert ops partner, and Gabriel Basso as Mike, a connected local dealer.

The trailer shows Parker (Alba) take on a chainsaw-wielding gang member.

Netflix previously shared first-look photos for the film.

Advertisement

Trigger Warning premieres June 21.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Smashing Machine' photo introduces Dwayne Johnson as MMA icon Mark Kerr
Movies // 40 minutes ago
'The Smashing Machine' photo introduces Dwayne Johnson as MMA icon Mark Kerr
May 21 (UPI) -- "The Smashing Machine" is a new film starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr.
Tig Notaro, Stephanie Allyne direct Dakota Johnson in 'Am I OK?' trailer
Movies // 21 hours ago
Tig Notaro, Stephanie Allyne direct Dakota Johnson in 'Am I OK?' trailer
May 20 (UPI) -- Max released the trailer for the movie "Am I OK?" on Monday. Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allyne direct Dakota Johnson, Sonoya Mizuno and Kiersey Clemons in the comedy.
Demi Moore brings dog Pilaf to 'The Substance' photocall
Movies // 1 day ago
Demi Moore brings dog Pilaf to 'The Substance' photocall
May 20 (UPI) -- Demi Moore attended the Cannes Film Festival photocall for her film "The Substance."
Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana all smiles at Cannes photocall
Movies // 1 day ago
Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana all smiles at Cannes photocall
May 20 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña attended the Cannes Film Festival photocall for their film "Emilia Pérez."
Ryan Reynolds' 'If' tops North American box office with $35M
Movies // 1 day ago
Ryan Reynolds' 'If' tops North American box office with $35M
May 19 (UPI) -- Family adventure "If" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $35 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Focus Features to release 'Bugonia,' starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons
Movies // 2 days ago
Focus Features to release 'Bugonia,' starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons
May 18 (UPI) -- Focus Features has announced plans to release "Bugonia," a new movie starring Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, in the United States.
Oscar Isaac to voice Jesus Christ in animated film
Movies // 3 days ago
Oscar Isaac to voice Jesus Christ in animated film
May 17 (UPI) -- MoFac Animation announced Friday that Oscar Isaac and Forest Whitaker will voice biblical characters in their animated film "The King of Kings." Isaac voices Jesus Christ and Whitaker Peter the Apostle.
Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez bonded over 'Strangers' scares
Movies // 3 days ago
Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez bonded over 'Strangers' scares
NEW YORK, May 17 (UPI) -- Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez say they forged a fast friendship while playing terrified lovers stalked by maniacs in the new thriller, "The Strangers: Chapter 1," in theaters Friday.
'Horizon: An American Saga' trailer: Kevin Costner stars in Western drama
Movies // 4 days ago
'Horizon: An American Saga' trailer: Kevin Costner stars in Western drama
May 17 (UPI) -- "Horizon: An American Saga," a two-part film directed by and starring Kevin Costner, opens in June.
'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead' remake streaming now on BET+
Movies // 4 days ago
'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead' remake streaming now on BET+
May 16 (UPI) -- The remake of "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" is now streaming on BET+ after opening in theaters April 12.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Bel-Air': Peacock shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
'Bel-Air': Peacock shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
Patton Oswalt: '1% Club' rewards 'different brain chemistry'
Patton Oswalt: '1% Club' rewards 'different brain chemistry'
Tig Notaro, Stephanie Allyne direct Dakota Johnson in 'Am I OK?' trailer
Tig Notaro, Stephanie Allyne direct Dakota Johnson in 'Am I OK?' trailer
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' teases engagement, Super Bowl, Nikki Hall
Britney Spears shares video of injured foot, leg on Instagram
Britney Spears shares video of injured foot, leg on Instagram
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement