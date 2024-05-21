Trending
May 21, 2024 / 11:43 AM

'The Smashing Machine' photo introduces Dwayne Johnson as MMA icon Mark Kerr

By Annie Martin
Dwayne Johnson plays Mark Kerr in the new film "The Smashing Machine." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Dwayne Johnson plays Mark Kerr in the new film "The Smashing Machine." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film, The Smashing Machine.

The studio shared a first-look photo for the movie Tuesday that features actor and wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The Smashing Machine is a sports biopic exploring the life and career of wrestler and mixed martial arts icon Mark Kerr, a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion.

The film is written and directed by Benny Safdie, a filmmaker known for co-writing and directing Uncut Gems with his brother, Joshua Safdie.

Emily Blunt, who previously collaborated with Johnson on the 2021 film Jungle Cruise, will play Kerr's wife, Dawn Staples.

The Smashing Machine is financed and produced by A24.

"Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark's inspiring story is electrifying. We are deeply honored to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life," A24's Noah Sacco previously said.

Kerr was the subject of the HBO documentary, The Smashing Machine, which explored his career and struggles with substance abuse.

