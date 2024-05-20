Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana all smiles at Cannes photocall

1 of 5 | Selena Gomez (L) and Zoe Saldaña attend a Cannes Film Festival photocall for "Emilia Pérez" on Sunday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña were all smiles on the red carpet Sunday. Gomez, 31, and Saldaña, 45, attended the Cannes Film Festival photocall for their film Emilia Pérez. Advertisement

Gomez wore a red custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture tea-length dress with handmade silk organza roses at the bustline. She accessorized with red pointed-toe pumps and diamond jewelry.

Saldaña sported an oversized grey blazer over a shirt with a plunging neckline, along with a sheer knee-length skirt, black nylons and brown pointed-toe pumps.

The pair were joined by writer and director Jacques Audiard and their co-stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Édgar Ramírez and Adriana Paz.

Emilia Pérez is a musical thriller written and directed by Audiard (A Prophet, Rust and Bone). The movie follows Rita (Saldaña), a lawyer tasked with helping a Mexican cartel leader (Gascón) withdraw from the business and undergo gender confirmation surgery.

Saldaña told People at the photocall that Audiard celebrates Mexican culture in the film.

"He has this story which depicts a number of things that you can find in Mexico and which need to be improved in other countries," the actress said. "But he celebrates the culture, which is so beautiful, and so rich, and so artistic."

Gascón, who is transgender, also championed trans rights.

"I think trans people should be treated like just anybody else. I'm no better, no worse than somebody else," the actress said. "We have to continue fighting for our rights."

Emilia Pérez had its world premiere Saturday at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received a nearly 10-minute standing ovation.

