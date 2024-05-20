Trending
Movies
May 20, 2024 / 10:02 AM

Demi Moore brings dog Pilaf to 'The Substance' photocall

By Annie Martin
Demi Moore and her dog Pilaf attend the Cannes Film Festival photocall for "The Substance" on Monday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Demi Moore and her dog Pilaf attend the Cannes Film Festival photocall for "The Substance" on Monday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

May 20 (UPI) -- Demi Moore walked the red carpet with her dog Pilaf on Monday.

The actress, 61, brought the pup to the Cannes Film Festival photocall for her film The Substance.

Moore wore a white Elie Saab midi dress with black polka dots and a tweed-like fabric. She accessorized with black and white pointed-toe pumps and oversized sunglasses.

The star was all smiles as she posed with Pilaf, the tiny Chihuahua who first appeared on Moore's social media in 2022.

"Pilaf, the little mouse, is a star. She's a pound and a half," Moore said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in February. "She is a treasure. She's like my little extra heart."

"The truth is, I am her accessory," she added.

Pilaf also joined Moore at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of The Substance on Sunday, where the film received a 13-minute ovation.

The Substance is a a body horror film written, directed and produced by Coralie Fargeat. The film centers on a new product called The Substance that promises to generate "a new, younger, more beautiful, more perfect, you."

Moore stars with Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid.

Demi Moore turns 60: a look back

Demi Moore (L) and her husband at the time, Bruce Willis, attend the premiere of "G.I. Jane" in Los Angeles on August 7, 1997. Moore and Willis, who share daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah together, were married from 1987 to 2000. The pair have remained friendly since the divorce. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

