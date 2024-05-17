1 of 3 | Kevin Costner co-wrote, directed, produced and stars in the new film "Horizon: An American Saga." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is giving a glimpse of the new film Horizon: An American Saga. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Friday featuring Kevin Costner. Advertisement

Horizon: An American Saga is a two-part Western drama written by Costner and John Baird and directed, produced by and starring Costner.

The film chronicles "the incredible epic journey of the expansion of the American West, before and after the Civil War."

"Between the Native Americans who saw their lands getting colonized and those who were determined to settle there, sometimes at any cost, history is being written. In a flamboyant fresco where multiple destinies intertwine, dreams and hopes face obstacles and cruelty to offer a cinematic spectacle of exceptional scope and emotional depth," an official description reads.

The cast also includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Danny Huston, Michael Rooker, Jena Malone, Michael Angarano, Abbey Lee, Jamie Campbell Bower and Luke Wilson.

Horizon: An American Saga will have its world premiere Sunday at the Cannes Film Festival.

Chapter 1 will open in theaters June 28, with Chapter 2 to follow Aug. 16.

Costner most recently starred as John Dutton on the Paramount Network Western series Yellowstone. The actor discussed his future with the show in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April, saying he's open to the possibility of returning in the future.