May 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new movie Ultraman: Rising.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Thursday featuring the voice of Christopher Sean.

Ultraman: Rising is a new film in the Ultraman sci-fi superhero franchise created by Eiji Tsuburaya and owned by Japan's Tsuburaya Productions.

The movie follows Ken Sato (Sean), a young Ultraman who befriends and adopts a baby kaiju, or giant monster.

"With Tokyo under siege from rising monster attacks, baseball star Ken Sato reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle of Ultraman. But the titanic superhero meets his match when he reluctantly adopts a 35-foot-tall, fire-breathing baby kaiju. Sato must rise above his own ego to balance work and parenthood while protecting the baby from forces bent on exploiting her for their own dark plans," an official synopsis reads.

The English voice cast also includes Gedde Watanabe, Tamlyn Tomita, Keone Young and Julia Harriman, with Yuki Yamada as the voice of Ultraman in the Japanese dub.

Join Earth's biggest hero as he faces an even bigger challenge: parenting a fire-breathing baby kaiju. With original song by @diplo and @Olivertree, ULTRAMAN: RISING premieres this June, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/6SHTu0cn38— Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) May 16, 2024

Ultraman: Rising is written by Shannon Tindle and Marc Haimes and directed by Tindle.

The film premieres June 14 on Netflix.