Trending
Advertisement
Movies
May 16, 2024 / 12:19 PM

'Ultraman: Rising' trailer shows superhero adopt baby kaiju

By Annie Martin

May 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new movie Ultraman: Rising.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Thursday featuring the voice of Christopher Sean.

Advertisement

Ultraman: Rising is a new film in the Ultraman sci-fi superhero franchise created by Eiji Tsuburaya and owned by Japan's Tsuburaya Productions.

The movie follows Ken Sato (Sean), a young Ultraman who befriends and adopts a baby kaiju, or giant monster.

"With Tokyo under siege from rising monster attacks, baseball star Ken Sato reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle of Ultraman. But the titanic superhero meets his match when he reluctantly adopts a 35-foot-tall, fire-breathing baby kaiju. Sato must rise above his own ego to balance work and parenthood while protecting the baby from forces bent on exploiting her for their own dark plans," an official synopsis reads.

The English voice cast also includes Gedde Watanabe, Tamlyn Tomita, Keone Young and Julia Harriman, with Yuki Yamada as the voice of Ultraman in the Japanese dub.

Advertisement

Ultraman: Rising is written by Shannon Tindle and Marc Haimes and directed by Tindle.

The film premieres June 14 on Netflix.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'It Ends with Us': Blake Lively stars in trailer set to Taylor Swift song
Movies // 2 hours ago
'It Ends with Us': Blake Lively stars in trailer set to Taylor Swift song
May 16 (UPI) -- "It Ends with Us," a new film based on the Colleen Hoover novel, opens in theaters in August.
'Never Let Go' trailer: Halle Berry faces evil in new thriller
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Never Let Go' trailer: Halle Berry faces evil in new thriller
May 16 (UPI) -- "Never Let Go," a new horror film from "The Hills Have Eyes" director Alexandre Aja, opens in September.
Anya Taylor-Joy goes glam at 'Furiosa' premiere in Cannes
Movies // 4 hours ago
Anya Taylor-Joy goes glam at 'Furiosa' premiere in Cannes
May 16 (UPI) -- Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and director George Miller attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."
Ilana Glazer: 'Babes' corrects male-centric pregnancy stories
Movies // 7 hours ago
Ilana Glazer: 'Babes' corrects male-centric pregnancy stories
LOS ANGELES, May 16 (UPI) -- Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau discuss their comedy "Babes," in theaters Friday, and the importance of highlighting the female perspective on pregnancy.
Movie review: 'Furiosa' relishes vast and furious world
Movies // 13 hours ago
Movie review: 'Furiosa' relishes vast and furious world
LOS ANGELES, May 15 (UPI) -- "Furiosa," in theaters May 24, lingers in worlds briefly seen in "Mad Max: Fury Road" and celebrates the world and characters of George Miller's imagination.
Netflix orders 'Happy Gilmore' sequel with Adam Sandler
Movies // 18 hours ago
Netflix orders 'Happy Gilmore' sequel with Adam Sandler
May 15 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered a sequel to the 1996 comedy, "Happy Gilmore."
'Blackwater Lane' trailer: Minka Kelly stars in thriller based on book
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Blackwater Lane' trailer: Minka Kelly stars in thriller based on book
May 15 (UPI) -- "Blackwater Lane," a psychological thriller based on the B.A. Paris novel "The Breakdown," opens in June.
'Wicked': Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande sing in new trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Wicked': Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande sing in new trailer
May 15 (UPI) -- "Wicked," a new film based on the Broadway musical and Gregory Maguire novel, opens in November.
Movie review: 'IF' squanders imagination
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'IF' squanders imagination
LOS ANGELES, May 15 (UPI) -- "IF," in theaters Friday, makes a noble attempt to create an original, imaginative family film, but gets as lost in its rules and purpose as the most convoluted franchise movies.
'Megalopolis' teaser: Adam Driver stars in Francis Ford Coppola sci-fi drama
Movies // 2 days ago
'Megalopolis' teaser: Adam Driver stars in Francis Ford Coppola sci-fi drama
May 14 (UPI) -- "Megalopolis," a new film written and directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Adam Driver, opens this year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kate Upton, Gayle King among SI swimsuit issue cover models
Kate Upton, Gayle King among SI swimsuit issue cover models
TV review: 'Bridgerton' Season 3 does right by Penelope
TV review: 'Bridgerton' Season 3 does right by Penelope
Movie review: 'Furiosa' relishes vast and furious world
Movie review: 'Furiosa' relishes vast and furious world
Sage the miniature poodle wins Best in Show at the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Sage the miniature poodle wins Best in Show at the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Thelma Houston eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Thelma Houston eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement